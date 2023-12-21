‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After Drama-Packed ‘Best Game Ever’

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

The three returning Jeopardy! contestants on Wednesday’s (December 20) edition of Second Chance didn’t waste their shot at redemption as they delivered one of the most nail-biting showdowns of the season.

In a match-up some are calling one of the craziest in Jeopardy! history, former Season 39 players Jake Garrett, Sam Claussen, and Juveria Zaheer faced off in an epic battle, which saw them all finish on scores above $30,000, with only a few hundred dollars separating them.

The action got off to a hot start in the Jeopardy! round, with Claussen, a history professor from Santa Clarita, California, taking an early lead after landing on the game’s first Daily Double. Heading into Double Jeopardy, Claussen led the way with $10,400, while Zaheer and Garrett trailed with $5,600 and $3,400, respectively.

Things only got crazier in the Double Jeopardy round after Zaheer found the game’s next Daily Double. After dominating the Opera category, Zaheer, a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario, Canada, had the confidence to go all-in, wagering her entire $15,200 to make it a true Daily Double.

“Oh,” Ken Jennings replied, a little taken aback by the massive wager. “Let’s see if your confidence is earned in Opera.”

Zaheer nailed the answer, taking her winnings up to $30,400 and giving herself a significant lead over the competition. But Claussen and Garrett weren’t deterred as they continued to fight, making things very interesting as the game reached its close.

Heading into Final Jeopardy, Zaheer stood at $32,400, with Claussen at $18,000 and Garrett at $17,900.

The Final Jeopardy category was Countries, and the clue read: “Of the 14 countries that border China, it’s the only monarchy and the only one with a population under 1 million.”

Bhutan was the answer Jennings was looking for, and Garrett, a football coach and teacher from Trussville, Alabama, was the first to reveal he had it right, doubling his total to $35,8000. Claussen got it right, too, and also doubled his money to $36,000.

Suddenly, the pressure was back on Zaheer, who not only had to get the answer right but make sure she wagered the correct amount to secure the victory. Thankfully for her, she got it right as well and wagered $4,000 to give her a winning total of $36,400, beating Claussen by just $400.

It was a big moment of redemption for Zaheer, who can now celebrate her game show success with her brother, Omar Zaheer, who finished in sixth place on Survivor last year.

Fans went wild for the intense showdown and took to social media to share their reactions.

“WHAT WAS THAT GAME OMG!!” wrote one fan on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum. “Juveria clearly knows her opera so that was a great choice to bet it all there, and everyone finishing with $35k is ridiculous, 3 very worthy second chancers. This might be one of the best episodes ever, congrats to Juveria on a well deserved victory.”

“I need a cigarette now. What a game,” commented another.

“58 out of 60! [correct answers] This might be one of the best games ever played!” said one viewer.

Another added, “I feel like I just watched peak Muhammad Ali vs. peak Mike Tyson vs. peak Rocky Marciano.”

“Getting a Daily Double at any dollar value in Opera and putting it all on the line is a total boss move. I probably would’ve only gambled with $500 (and lost) on that clue,” said another of Zaheer’s bold play.

“What the f*** just happened,” wrote another commenter.

Check out more reaction below.

I just rewatched your daily double over and over again for 10 straight minutes like a total psycho https://t.co/K8ZGY3YXew — Michael Vallely (@mkvallely314) December 21, 2023

That was easily one of the greatest #jeopardy games of all time. Well done to all three contestants, and congratulations to @juveriazaheer on the win and your new spot in the Jeopardy record books! :) — masterdoge987yt (@masterdoge_) December 21, 2023

OH MY GOD CONGRATULATIONS @juveriazaheer !!!!!!!!! #jeopardy YOU ABSOLUTELY KILLED IT!!!! what a nail biter!!!!! — gabby pascuzzi (@gabbypascuzzi) December 21, 2023

This one was the best goddamn game I’ve ever watched on #Jeopardy.

Low-keyed but very competitive with some truly ballsy wagering and tough clues. ⁦@KenJennings⁩ ⁦@Jeopardy⁩ pic.twitter.com/lVrn8dV6ij — Charles Winokoor (@cwinokoor) December 21, 2023

Wow what a finish on jeopardy — Ryan Levitz (@ryan_levitz) December 21, 2023