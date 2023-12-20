‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Judges Taylor Swift’s Dancing Skills

Dance choreographer and instructor Abby Lee Miller, best known for appearing on the reality show Dance Moms, has shared her thoughts on Taylor Swift‘s dance moves.

On a recent episode of her podcast, Leave It On The Dance Floor, Miller spoke with model and third wife of the late Hugh Hefner, Crystal Hefner, where the topic of Swift’s dance skills came up.

“Taylor Swift is pigeon-toed. And her boyfriend is a much better dancer, let’s leave it at that,” Miller said, referencing Swift’s new beau Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end known for his touchdown dances.

“He’s a great dancer,” Miller continued. “I think he’s a natural. Most football players like to show off. He’s a showman with swagger at heart.”

Swift is currently in the middle of her groundbreaking Eras Tour, which has become the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, according to live music trade publication Pollstar, which notes that the tour is the first ever to gross at least $1 billion.

With a set list of 44 songs, the Eras Tour pays homage to all of Swift’s albums over the years and is her most expansive tour to date, with 151 shows across five continents. Fans can stream the Eras Tour concert movie on Prime Video.

The tour has received critical acclaim, but some have poked fun at the multi-time Grammy winner’s dance moves, some of which have gone viral on social media. Some have called Swift’s dance moves “awkward” and “cringe-worthy.”

Hefner asked how the singer could “fix that,” to which Miller replied, “It’s too late.”

“[But] I don’t think she’s worried about it; I don’t think that’s her top priority right now,” Miller continued, noting that Swift “probably thinks that she should have danced as a kid. But they had her slumped over that guitar playing. But that’s the Taylor Swift I fell in love with.”

Swift has previously admitted that choreography isn’t her strong suit, but she has put effort into her latest routines. Fans have also hit back at the criticisms, with some putting together compilations of times Swift has shown off that she can, in fact, dance.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This isn’t the first time Miller has criticized Swift’s dancing. In 2014, after Swift dropped the music video for “Shake It Off,” Miller told E! News, “[Swift] should have had the Abby Lee Miller Treatment as a child.”

Miller began appearing on the Lifetime reality show Dance Moms in 2011, starring in eight seasons through October 2017. The show followed Miller as she helped train children in dance and show business.

Some fans blasted Miller’s latest comments, with one TikTok user writing, “I would love to see Abby lee miller run on a treadmill for 3 hours every day for six months, then perform, dance, and sing every weekend for 2 years.”

“Taylor Swift actually addressed that in interviews before, that her choreographers are always calling her out to straight her feet,” said another commenter.

“At least Taylor Swift can make someone cry out of happiness but Abby just makes them cry their eyeballs out and not in a good way,” added another.

Another fan added, “Love you Abby, your amazing, but Taylor Swift is always my #1 over any celebrity.”