‘NCIS’ Sets David McCallum Tribute — What to Expect

Grab Your News! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our NCIS Newsletter:

NCIS has confirmed plans to honor its late cast member David McCallum, who passed away on September 25 at the age of 90.

The second episode of the upcoming NCIS season will pay homage to McCallum’s legacy and celebrate his cherished character, who began as the chief medical examiner and later became NCIS‘ Historian, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, according to TVLine.

For the heartfelt tribute, Brian Dietzen, who has portrayed Ducky’s protege, Dr. Jimmy Palmer, since Season 1, serves as co-writer for the episode alongside executive producer Scott Williams. He has also written two other installments, including Season 19, Episode 13, “The Helpers.”

NCIS Season 21 is set to premiere on Tuesday, February 12 at 9/8c, with the McCallum/Ducky tribute scheduled for the following week on February 19.

NCIS co-showrunners/executive producers Steven D. Binder and David North told TVLine, “Everyone at NCIS felt it was important to dedicate an episode that honors such a legendary actor, not to mention a dear friend.”

“In the episode, the team will learn of Ducky’s passing and reflect on their memories of him as they grieve,” the EPs teased. “And true to Ducky’s meticulous and compassionate nature, even after he’s gone, he still manages to solve one last crime with the team.”

McCallum portrayed Ducky throughout all 20 seasons aired so far, making remote appearances in the final two episodes of Season 20 last spring. In his recent on-screen absence, Ducky embarked on a globe-trotting book tour, with his last video consultation originating from a stop in Edinburgh.

As the last remaining original cast member after the departure of series lead Mark Harmon early in Season 19, McCallum held a significant place in the show’s history. (Sean Murray, as Special Agent Timothy McGee, and Dietzen both began as recurring characters.)

A statement at the time of death from NCIS executive producers Steven D. Binder and David North reads: “For over 20 years, David McCallum endeared himself to audiences around the world playing the wise, quirky, and sometimes enigmatic, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard. But as much as his fans may have loved him, those who worked side by side with David loved him that much more.”

“He was a scholar and a gentleman, always gracious, a consummate professional, and never one to pass up a joke,” Binder and North added. “From day one, it was an honor to work with him and he never let us down. He was, quite simply, a legend. He was also family and will be deeply missed.”

NCIS, Season 21 Premiere, Tuesday, February 12, 2024, 9/8c, CBS