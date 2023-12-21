‘House of Villains’ Winner Speaks Out After Shocking Finale

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for House of Villains Finale]

Some of the most recognizable and devious personalities in the reality TV game put their skills to the test on House of Villains. After weeks of physical, borderline ridiculous, somewhat terrifying, and mentally draining challenges, it came down to five during the E! competition show’s finale.

Still left were Johnny Bananas (The Challenge), Jonny Fairplay (Survivor), Tanisha Thomas (Bad Girls Club), Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee (Love is Blind), and Anfisa Arkhipchenko (90 Day Fiancé). Host Joel McHale revealed their last Battle Royale challenge would be “Last Supper.”

The eating competition saw the group downing hard-boiled eggs, nuclear spicy wings, red snapper eyeballs, bull testicles, and pig brains served up by Below Deck’s Ben Robinson. Bananas had the stomach to finish his meal first, earning him a guaranteed seat in the finals. The Challenge legend chose his ride-or-die Tanisha to join him. This left Shake, Fairplay, and Anfisa battling it out as the members of the Hit List in the Redemption Challenge “Who Said It?”

Anfisa won to round out the final three. Eliminated competitors returned (minus Bobby Lytes, who didn’t participate) to vote for who would take home the $200,000 and title of “America’s Ultimate Villain Supervillain.” After giving their passionate pleas about why they deserve to win, Tanisha and Bananas earned three votes apiece. With Anfisa knocked out of contention, she served as the tiebreaker and went with Tanisha!

We caught up with the newly crowned queen about her life in the house, feuding with Omarosa, and more.

You delivered a heartfelt final plea, which I think won over some of them for sure. How does it feel to win?

Tanisha Thomas: It feels great. I went in not knowing what to expect. This is my first time joining an ensemble cast since Bad Girls Club. I’m now a mom, out of my element, don’t know any of these people. I had no idea what any of this would entail, but the journey has been epic and full of drama. In the end, I will say it was worth it.

What was your reaction to Omarosa voting for you to win despite your history? It seemed game recognized game in that instance.

What it was after all our turmoil and drama in the house, I think in the end she realized if you can’t beat them, you might as well vote for them. And she did. She told me on the side she may not have liked everything about me, but she did enjoy what I stood for. Which is being a parent, me being out there trying to grind for my son. It was great in the end that she came to her senses and let bygones be bygones. I was completely shocked. You guys talk about blindsided. I didn’t think that one coming at all.

One of the most memorable moments this season was when you brought a choir into the house for a morning wake-up call. What did you make of the reaction you received to that?

I had to do something drastic. My back was against the wall. I was going home, honey. Production can tell you. I don’t travel light. I shipped before, during the duration of filming. It didn’t stop. Packages were coming every single day. I had wigs. I had shoes. I had jackets. When you have so much stuff, it is not easy to go home without the grand prize. I wasn’t done yet. It was a real phobia I had [with the Redemption challenge that week]. I was really scared. I was out of my element. I bombed and fell short. I knew I had to do something drastic to try to win. In the end, it worked. When I came in [after the challenge] they were silent. They wouldn’t give me any more emotion. They made me feel so much worse about the challenge. So I knew I had to bring it. I fought for my life, and it worked.

It’s funny because it’s a house of villains but there is something to be said for loyalty and the bond you formed with Johnny Bananas. He indirectly helped you with Anfisa, who didn’t fall for Bananas’ charm.

I didn’t see Anfisa coming to my aid at all because she and Johnny Bananas were getting closer toward the end. I thought he had her vote in the bag. I didn’t see that coming. I am grateful for the friend Johnny was throughout the competition. I am grateful for his loyalty. Of course, he had every opportunity to get rid of me. He kept me. In the end, I ended up winning. But it’s all good because we got something better, which was our friendship everyone didn’t know they needed. They’re calling us “Tananas” and Banisha online. Let’s see. You never know what is going to happen.

What’s your friendship like outside the house?

Awesome. Bananas and I are close. I just helped him open up his boxing gym in Boca Raton. He is super excited. I’m doing his podcast this week. I’m so grateful I made a friend and brother.

What are your plans for the money?

I’m going to pay off some debt. I’m going to go away. Once I get home, I plan on honing down on my true passion. I said this would be my exit from reality television because of the drama. I experienced it on the show. I was like, “I’m too old for this. I’m done.” The truth is I got to work. I don’t eat air. My son doesn’t eat air. I’ll go wherever the money resides. I’m super grateful. I want to hone in on my passion which is hosting, executive producing, and creating my show and blog to life finally. And just being an awesome mom. That’s it.

Joel McHale mentioned you all had such great chemistry that he would want to see the same cast return and play again. But you won so you have nothing to prove here.

Right. I would come for the right rate. I don’t see myself making it to the end again. That’s the thing.

What did you take from your experience House of Villains?

It was great to be completely out of my element. This was completely new. I was a fish out of water. I had never done a project like this before. So it was dope to see our synergy, making those relationships I’ve made. What I told them at the end of my speech is I had a connection with each and every one of them. At one piotn. even before things went south between me and Omarosa, I played with my heart. I played with integrity. It got a little dicey at times, but at the end of the day, they knew I was a good person. It felt even more amazing to have the house vote for me.

We know Bobby Lytes wasn’t there for the vote. How do you think he would have voted?

I think Bobby would have voted for me for sure. I missed him. He congratulated me during our premiere. We’re close and in contact and talk all the time. Bobby is unlike anyone you’ll ever meet in this lifetime.

If they did another season, who would you want to see next?

I would want to see Spencer Pratt. Spencer made a guest appearance this season. I don’t know if they can get NeNe Leakes. I know she is very expensive and after the big coin. They can potentially try. And if they are up for the challenge and have enough security Joseline Hernandez from Love & Hip Hop would definitely give them a run for their money. It’s up in the air to see what happens. I’m excited in every way.

What kind of advice would you give them before entering the house?

Just to stay true to yourself. You’re there for the bag. There are no friends per se when it comes to the bag, so keep your eyes on the prize. I got lucky and met Johnny Bananas and Bobby Lytes. But stay focused. Don’t lose focus. That’s the main goal.