‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Reveal Big Changes Coming to Show

Jeopardy! is going to look different from December 19 as the long-running game show is set to unveil a new logo and flashy new opening title sequence. Plus, show bosses have dropped news on what else is changing in the upcoming weeks.

“Spoiler alert: We’ve got a new logo and a new open for the show headed your way,” producer Sarah Whitcomb Foss said on the most recent episode of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast. “We took it in a different direction.”

The current title sequence features a rotating globe and 19 boxes highlighting various images, including past contestants, memorable moments from the show’s history, different world landmarks, and flashes of the clue board.

“We’ve been featuring the 19 boxes,” Foss continued. “I call them the 19 boxes because every season, I was one of the ones who had to come up with what 19 things we were going to feature in those boxes that rotate on.”

“So our team looked at it from a different perspective, and we decided to give you a little behind-the-scenes… a little of what goes into the making of Jeopardy! in those seconds leading up to the show,” she added, noting that the boxes will now include footage of the writing staff and other off-camera moments.

“It’s kind of got a Saturday Night Live vibe as they show you the cue card guys as they go to commercial break. We’re all getting ready,” co-host Buzzy Cohen said. “It’s The Muppet Show, basically. It’s time to put on make-up; it’s time to light the lights.”

Foss confirmed that the new titles will debut alongside the Season 39 edition of Second Chance on December 19. This will kick off the Season 39 post-season, which was previously delayed due to this summer’s writers strike. Ken Jennings will host the episodes. There is no official news yet as to when Mayim Bialik will return.

Since September 9, Jeopardy! has been airing tournaments featuring past contestants and recycled clues. It started with Second Chance, which saw 27 players from Season 37 returning for another shot of glory. This led to the currently airing Champions Wildcard, featuring brief champs from Seasons 37 and 38 competing to earn a spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions.

The Season 39 Second Chance tournament will mark the return of all new material, so that means fresh, never-seen-before questions.

“Our writers have been back for weeks, contributing to some Champions Wildcard games,” Foss explained. “But this Second Chance Season 39 material is all new and curated by our writers. It feels really good.”

The two champions from the upcoming Second Chance tournament will advance to the Season 39 Champions Wildcard, where they’ll battle with some of last year’s brief winners. This will all lead into the much-anticipated Tournament of Champions.