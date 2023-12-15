Hallmark Is Paying Tribute to Jane Austen With February 2024 Movies — Get Details

Hallmark Channel‘s Countdown to Christmas may be ending, but the good news is there are movies year-round to enjoy — and rom-com fans won’t want to miss what’s on the schedule for February 2024.

The network will be honoring Jane Austen with Loveuary with Jane Austen, a month of original movie premieres inspired by the author’s work. Four all-new original movies will premiere every Saturday, starting on February 3, at 8/7c.

It all begins with Paging Mr. Darcy, starring Mallory Jansen and Will Kemp. A love of Jane Austen’s stories helps two people to overcome their pride and admit to their belief in love. Then, on February 10 is Love & Jane, in which a woman finds guidance from Jane Austen, quite literally. It stars Alison Sweeney and Benjamin Ayres (a Chronicle Mysteries reunion!).

An American in Austen features a librarian who thinks that no man can live up to Mr. Darcy and gets an unexpected chance to find out if that’s true. The movie, starring Eliza Bennett, Nicholas Bishop, and Nell Barlow, will air on February 17. And to cap it off is Hallmark Mahogany’s “sumptuously beautiful adaptation” of Sense & Sensibility, starring Deborah Ayorinde, Bethany Antonia, Dan Jeannotte, and Akil Largie.

“Jane Austen’s stories are timeless and continue to resonate with readers and viewers of all ages. Our movies will bring her beloved characters to life in fresh, new ways and honor the many women who continue to be inspired by them,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media, in a statement.

Hallmark Channel is also launching an all-new virtual Book Club led by Hallmark Channel’s Chief Fan Officer Jenny Forwark. Here, fans will be able to discuss the Loveuary premieres, Jane Austen’s legacy, and the importance of female-focused storytelling. The first two meetings on January 25 and February 15 will focus on discussions about Pride & Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility, so start reading the classics now.