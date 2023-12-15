Hallmark Is Paying Tribute to Jane Austen With February 2024 Movies — Get Details

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Mallory Jansen, Alison Sweeney, and Deborah Ayorinde
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Noam Galai/Getty Images for Hallmark Media; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hallmark Channel‘s Countdown to Christmas may be ending, but the good news is there are movies year-round to enjoy — and rom-com fans won’t want to miss what’s on the schedule for February 2024.

The network will be honoring Jane Austen with Loveuary with Jane Austen, a month of original movie premieres inspired by the author’s work. Four all-new original movies will premiere every Saturday, starting on February 3, at 8/7c.

It all begins with Paging Mr. Darcy, starring Mallory Jansen and Will Kemp. A love of Jane Austen’s stories helps two people to overcome their pride and admit to their belief in love. Then, on February 10 is Love & Jane, in which a woman finds guidance from Jane Austen, quite literally. It stars Alison Sweeney and Benjamin Ayres (a Chronicle Mysteries reunion!).

An American in Austen features a librarian who thinks that no man can live up to Mr. Darcy and gets an unexpected chance to find out if that’s true. The movie, starring Eliza Bennett, Nicholas Bishop, and Nell Barlow, will air on February 17. And to cap it off is Hallmark Mahogany’s  “sumptuously beautiful adaptation” of Sense & Sensibility, starring Deborah Ayorinde, Bethany Antonia, Dan Jeannotte, and Akil Largie.

The Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of 2023 (So Far)
Related

The Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of 2023 (So Far)

“Jane Austen’s stories are timeless and continue to resonate with readers and viewers of all ages.  Our movies will bring her beloved characters to life in fresh, new ways and honor the many women who continue to be inspired by them,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media, in a statement.

Hallmark Channel is also launching an all-new virtual Book Club led by Hallmark Channel’s Chief Fan Officer Jenny Forwark. Here, fans will be able to discuss the Loveuary premieres, Jane Austen’s legacy, and the importance of female-focused storytelling. The first two meetings on January 25 and February 15 will focus on discussions about Pride & Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility, so start reading the classics now.

Alison Sweeney

Benjamin Ayres

Bethany Antonia

Dan Jeannotte

Deborah Ayorinde

Eliza Bennett

Mallory Jansen

Nicholas Bishop

Will Kemp

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Helen George and Archie O'Callaghan in 'Call the Midwife Holiday Special'
1
‘Call the Midwife’ Brings Plenty of Christmas Cheer in 2023 Holiday Special
Christine Baranksi, Murray Bartlett, and Annie Murphy join 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2
2
Christine Baranski, Murray Bartlett & More Cast in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Season 2
Ben and Erin Napier in Home Town
3
‘Home Town’: Erin & Ben Napier Talk New Season, Holiday Special & Tease Future
Fritos Cowboy Spirit Yellowstone Ad
4
See Taylor Sheridan Fritos TV Ad With Sam Elliott Shot at ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch
Joseph Sikora in 'Power Book IV: Force'
5
‘Power Book IV: Force’ Renewed for Season 3 at Starz