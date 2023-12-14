‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2 Farmers Revealed — See the Women in First Teaser (VIDEO)

Four new farmers are looking for their wives in Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2. Fox has officially introduced its four leading men, in addition to a first look at the cast of women and the rural romance to come in the Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 trailer above.

Having aired in 32 countries and resulting in 201 marriages and 514 children (and counting), Farmer Wants a Wife is the most successful reality dating show in the world. Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, February 1 at 9/8c on Fox, bringing a new group of city-dwelling women to the American countryside to find love with four eligible bachelors. Country music star Jennifer Nettles returns as host.

The stars of Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 are Ty Ferrell (42), Mitchell Kolinsky (27), Brandon Rogers (29), and Nathan Smothers (23). Here’s your first look at the stars:

(L-R) Farmer Ty, Farmer Mitchell, Farmer Brandon, Farmer Nathan

Ty Ferrell

Ty is a Team Roper in his hometown of Sikeston, Missouri. He has a 50-acre farm with horses and roping cattle. Ty’s had rope in his hand since he was a kid, and he hasn’t been without it since. A 42-year-old divorced dad of a 12-year-old daughter, he can’t think of a better life for himself, but the one missing piece has been a special person to continue his life’s journey with.

Mitchell Kolinsky

Mitchell is from Knoxville, Tennessee and currently lives and works in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. He’s a first-generation farmer whose homestead features a charming 19th century cabin where he lives with his three dogs. Mitchell’s property in the woods is shared with a variety of wildlife and the openness of the surrounding land welcomes the potential for growth.

Mitchell grew up in Knoxville with horses in his backyard, spending much of his time outdoors. While both his parents and his two brothers have more traditional, white-collar careers, Mitchell fell in love with the beauty and promise of the great outdoors. He knew a life in the heartland was the one for him, so he bought his first farm to pursue his dream of becoming a horse and cattle rancher. He hopes to build a farming legacy with a wife by his side.

Brandon Rogers

Brandon is a second-generation potato and barley farmer who lives in his hometown of Center, Colorado where he tends to his remote, 1,000-acre farm. Center is a small, one-stop-light town surrounded by his farmland. He grew up on the farm working with his dad.

Later in his 20s, Brandon returned to work the farm full time to continue his family’s farming legacy. His business is set up and doing well, and now the missing piece is that special person to share it with.

Nathan Smothers

Smothers is a fourth-generation citrus and cattle farmer living and working in his hometown of Bartow, Florida. His lives on his 300-acre farm that has an additional 500+ acre cattle property. Nathan grew up working his family’s farm and citrus groves and at 23, is the youngest farmer.

When he lost his dad at 12-years-old, he quickly grew up and became the man of the house, helping to support his mom and three sisters. Nathan returned to live and work on the farm full time when he graduated from college and is eager to begin his next chapter, including starting a family with the love of his life.

With diverse backgrounds in cattle ranching, citrus, potato and barley farming, horse training and more, the upcoming season promises an even more in-depth look at the pursuit of genuine love as each farmer and their group of hopeful singles meet and mutually select one another before the women are invited to experience life on their respective farm.

From there, the farmers show each group what it is really like on an actual working farm, from tending to the land, harvesting crops and feeding cattle, to the behind-the-scenes business operations. As the ladies immerse themselves in the realities of farm life, some will blossom while some will head out to pasture. Time will tell if the women, hailing from cities across the country, can be convinced that ditching city living is for them.

Farmer Wants a Wife is produced by Eureka Productions. Paul Franklin, Chris Culvenor, and David Tibballs serve as executive producers. Lauren Taylor Harding serves as an executive producer and the showrunner of the series.

Farmer Wants a Wife, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 1, 9/8c, Fox