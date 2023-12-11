Barry Manilow Sings Christmas Hits, ‘Big Brother’ Alums Play ‘Reindeer Games,’ the Rise of U.S. Soccer, Double Dose of NFL

At 80, Barry Manilow can still bring down the house, performing Christmas classics and his own hits in a music special. Big Brother veterans reenter the infamous house for two weeks of holiday competition. A docuseries charts the evolution of soccer in the U.S., while Monday Night Football offers concurrent games on ABC and ESPN. A curated critical checklist of notable Monday TV.

Clifton Prescod/NBC

Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas

Special 10/9c

How Barry is Barry Manilow’s merry Christmas musical special? He’s the only performer on stage at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, home of his hit residency. At 80, with a new Broadway musical (Harmony) on his resumé, Manilow performs holiday classics—“Jingle Bells,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “White Christmas” and a fun “Cornball Christmas Medley” as well as hits from his iconic catalog including “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs” and “Copacabana.” No greater gift for Manilow’s many fans.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Big Brother Reindeer Games

8/7c

Some people go home for the holidays, others opt to spend the month in the Big Brother house. Nine former players, including five previous winners (Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Taylor Hale, Josh Martinez, Xavier Prather) and several Favorite Players (Britney Haynes, Cameron Hardin, Hale again), head back into the house for a holiday-themed competition featuring all-new rules, with the ultimate winner taking away a $100,000 grand prize. The six-episode run airs Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the finale on Dec. 21.

The Billion Dollar Goal

Documentary Premiere

A three-part docuseries charts the evolution of soccer in the U.S., which initially was slow to embrace the global sport known elsewhere as “football.” The series features the late sports journalist and supervising producer Grant Wahl, who passed away last December, leaving behind a 150-minute interview with CBS Sports’ Pete Radovich that provides the narrative spine for the series’ account of how the “beautiful game” grew into its current phenom status. Speaking of football, Monday Night Football features a twin bill, with Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins on ESPN and Green Bay Packers at New York Giants (both kicking off at 8:15 pm/ET).

INSIDE MONDAY TV: