Chevy Chase Falls off Stage at ‘Christmas Vacation’ Movie Q&A (VIDEO)

Chevy Chase encountered a mishap during a National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation event at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY. The 80-year-old actor, who appeared in a wheelchair initially, accidentally fell off the stage during a Q&A session following a screening of the 1989 film.

Despite the tumble, captured in a video shared by TMZ, Chase, known for Saturday Night Live and Caddyshack, emerged unharmed with assistance from his wife, Jayni, and the moderator. His smartwatch humorously pointed out the fall, but Chase, nursing a bruised knee with an icepack, continued the event, graciously taking photos with fans.

TMZ’s sources attributed the incident to Chase misjudging the stage edge due to bright lights. Despite recent photos showing him in a wheelchair at another event in Philadelphia with Sylvester Stallone, his manager assured that Chase is in excellent health, embarking on a nationwide tour titled ‘A Live Conversation With Chevy Chase.’

“His health is amazing, and his tour, ‘A Live Conversation With Chevy Chase,’ has been selling out across the country,” the rep said in a statement. “He sometimes uses the chair due to all the airport travel – even at 80 years young. He does not need rest. His tour is extensive during the holiday season.”

The tour, where he and his wife share behind-the-scenes stories about the holiday classic and engage with the audience, has been well-received.

Chase, who experienced a health scare in early 2021 with “near-fatal heart failure,” joked about it, stating that doctors “removed” his heart and he’s better off without it. His last regular TV appearance was on Community, where he faced controversy and was reportedly fired for using inappropriate language. He also addressed being called a jerk on the show in 2022.

