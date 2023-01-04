Andy Cohen Explains Why He Didn’t Wave to Ryan Seacrest on New Year’s Eve

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen seems to have reignited a beef with Ryan Seacrest, at least, according to Seacrest. If you ask Cohen, he denies any intention to hurt his fellow TV host.

On Live with Kelly and Ryan, Seacrest pointed out that while Anderson Cooper, Cohen’s co-host on their annual CNN New Year’s Eve Live special, waved hello to him, Cohen didn’t do the same.

“When I was not working, I was trying to get their attention,” Seacrest said of the hosts, whose stage is next to his during the annual broadcast. “I just wanted to wave and say hi, you know, they have a great show. Anderson, the best, he turns around and says, ‘Have a good show’. Class. Class! Andy did not turn around.”

This isn’t the first time Seacrest has felt hurt by Cohen. During last year’s broadcast, an intoxicated Cohen dissed the competing broadcast, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, saying, “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing. I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”

Of course, he regretted the statement and later apologized, but it seems Seacrest hasn’t forgotten. When it was announced that Cooper and Cohen would be banned from drinking on the air this time around, Seacrest told EW he thought it was for the best.

“I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air. I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN. There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there’s a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it’s probably a good idea,” Seacrest said.

On his Radio Andy show this week, following the Saturday broadcast, Cohen addressed Seacrest’s comment and denied he intentionally avoided the host, even calling Cooper to clarify that Cooper never told him Seacrest was there.

“There were a couple times I looked to see if he was around and I hadn’t seen him,” Cooper said. “And then there was one time I just turned and he was there over by where they, you know, do that hourly like countdown. It all happened so fast it wasn’t a big deal,” he continued. “I mean, every year we always say hi to him… So I assumed maybe you had previously and I was just catching up.”

But according to Cohen, he had not had the chance to say hi. “No, I would’ve said, like, ‘Hey, there’s Ryan,’ like, ‘Say hi.'”

Watch Cohen’s response below: