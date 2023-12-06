Norman Lear Dies: ‘All in the Family’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Creator Was 101

Legendary producer, writer, and director Norman Lear has died. The man behind beloved comedies such as All in the Family and The Jeffersons was 101 years old.

News of Lear’s death was confirmed by Variety, which noted he died on Tuesday, December 5. According to the New York Times, he passed away at his home in Los Angeles. An official cause of death has not yet been stated.

Lear was best known for his hand in creating classics ranging from One Day at a Time and Good Times to Maude and Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman. Rising to pop culture consciousness in the 1970s, Lear’s shows have been praised for their progressive take on topical issues ranging from racism to sexism.

Over the years, Lear produced, wrote, created, or developed over 100 shows, preceding other iconic TV creators like Aaron Spelling and more recent giants Chuck Lorre and Greg Berlanti. Throughout his career, Lear won five Primetime Emmys, three for Outstanding Comedy Series honoring All in the Family, and more recently in 2019 and 2020 for his Live In Front of a Studio Audience specials.

The variety specials on which he collaborated with late night host Jimmy Kimmel brought together all-star casts for live performances of episodes from Lear’s expansive TV library including All in the Family, Good Times, The Jeffersons, and One Day at a Time.

In addition to his many Emmys, Lear was the recipient of a coveted Kennedy Center Honor in 2017, recognizing his contribution to the entertainment landscape. And while he didn’t win, Lear was nominated in 1968 for the Academy Award for Best Writing, Story and Screenplay for his film Divorce American Style. The nomination was shared with Robert Kaufman.

Along with the titles mentioned above, Lear helped helm The Facts of Life, Sanford and Son, Archie Bunker’s Place, Silver Spoons, 227, and the 2017 reboot of One Day at a Time, which was one of the final projects on which he wrote. Lear worked up until his final days, lending his advice to creatives following in his footsteps.

Born in New Haven, Connecticut, in 1922, Lear attended university at Emerson College in Boston before dropping out in 1942 to join the United States Army Air Forces serving in Europe during World War II.

Lear leaves behind his wife Lyn Davis to whom he was married since 1987, and six children.