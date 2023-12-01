‘90 Day Fiancé’ Sneak Peek: Sam Opens Up About Past Drug Addiction (VIDEO)

Tie the Knot For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé Newsletter:

“It’s more important than never that I stay clean because my fiancée is coming soon,” 90 Day Fiancé‘s Sam, from Missouri, says in an exclusive sneak peek of the December 3 episode as he opens up about his painful past and journey to recovery from drug addiction.

“Back when I was 15, I got addicted to pain medicine, and I stayed addicted to it for quite a few years. Being addicted to opiates–it makes you like a really cold, numb person. So I never had a real relationship that lasted, and it made life really hard. Jobs, if you’re sick every other day, it’s hard to commit to anything. And trying to get drugs, like buy drugs on the street, getting burned, it’s just a dirty, ugly world,” Sam details.

“When I was around 22, I got clean and sober, and it’s been almost ten years now,” he continues. “And yeah, at times, that’s even been a struggle. I’ve relapsed a few times. But now it’s more important than ever that I stay clean because my fiancée is coming soon. Her name’s Citra. She’s 26 and from West Java, Indonesia.”

Sam and Citra met on an online dating app; she reached out first. “I thought she was hot, but like, I didn’t get attached right away. But it was just really easy to talk to her, with some flirting in there,” he shares.

Watch the full clip above for more, including clips of both.

On Sam’s first visit to Indonesia to meet Citra, he proposed. Before they can marry, he must receive her father’s blessing and the family’s acceptance. Time is not on their side as Citra and her father will travel to the US to meet Sam for that official blessing, but they have less than two weeks before her father travels back to Indonesia. Will Citra’s family allow her to commit to Sam after learning about his past and background, or will her father take her back home with him?

