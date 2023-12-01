‘The Great British Bake Off’ Season 14 Crowns Underdog Winner

The Great British Bake Off, which airs on Netflix in the U.S., crowned its latest winner on Wednesday’s (November 29) Season 14 finale, with underdog Matty Egell taking home the trophy.

Edgell entered the competition as a self-described “underdog,” believing he “wasn’t good enough” to battle the much more experienced bakers. At one point, he didn’t even think he had what it took to apply for the show but eventually signed up after encouragement from his fiancée.

Edgell entered the latest series with the skills learned from his grandmother while growing up with a point to prove. Across the ten weeks, Edgell and his fellow contestants baked everything from vertical layer cake, illusion biscuits, cottage loaves, cheesecake, mini picnic pies, spiced buns, treacle sponge, sausage rolls, and tarte aux pommes.

Edgell impressed judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith over the course of the 30 Challenges, earning his spot in the final alongside Dan Hunter and Josh Smalley. In the finale, the three budding bakers faced a choux pastry signature, a sticky technical, and a celebration cake Showstopper. All three produced amazing creations, but it was Edgell who walked away as Star Baker.

Edgell, who is a PE and Science teacher from Cambridgeshire, talked to Channel 4 about his victory. “The pupils at school were a bit impressed that I was in the series, and I did get some really nice comments at school,” he said.

“I know they will think it’s cool that I have won, but at the same time, they will be really surprised,” he added. “They have invested in me throughout the series, so there will be a sense of pride with them all sharing the win with me.”

As for his own thoughts on his victory, Edgell said he is glad he listened to those who told him to apply for the show.

“I don’t know what to say; everyone said ‘You should go on Bake Off,’ and I thought it was a throwaway comment and never really listened to it,” he shared.

“There have been so many ups and so many downs,” he continued. “So many times when I had to be pulled through by the people closest to me. I cannot imagine I have been that much fun to live within the last ten weeks. I am happy for them as much as I am for me. It still doesn’t feel real.”

The Great British Bake Off, Streaming, Netflix