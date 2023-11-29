‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds Kate McKinnon & Adam Driver as December Hosts

Oh, these should be three great shows in a row for Saturday Night Live in December.

NBC has announced the hosts and musical guests for the two shows following Emma Stone (her fifth time!) and Noah Kahan on December 2. Adam Driver will host the December 9 episode, with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. And Kate McKinnon returns to Studio 8H on December 16, with musical guest Billie Eilish.

This will be Driver’s fourth time as host of SNL; he stars in the highly-anticipated film Ferrari, in theaters on December 25. And Rodrigo is the musical guest for the second time. She received six Grammy nominations for her second album GUTS, for which she will embark on a 2024 world tour.

This will be McKinnon’s first time hosting SNL, and the former cast member returns after leaving the late night sketch comedy show at the end of Season 47 in May 2022 (she joined in April 2012). She can be seen as Weird Barbie in the hit film Barbie. It’s going to be Eilish’s third time as the musical guest; her single “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie earned her five of her six Grammy nominations this year.

Stone’s joining the Five-Timers Club as her series The Curse airs on Showtime and her film Poor Things is set to hit theaters on December 8. Kahan is a first-time musical guest, currently nominated for Best New Artist at the 2024 Grammys.

Season 49 hosts and musical guests have included thus far: Pete Davidson and Ice Spice; Bad Bunny pulling double duty; Nate Bargatze and the Foo Fighters; Timothée Chalamet and boygenius; and Jason Momoa and Tate McRae.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC and Peacock