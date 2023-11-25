Look Who’s Back as Doctor Who, Baz Luhrmann Revises ‘Australia,’ TCM Remembers William Friedkin, Christmas Lights and Movies

BBC

Doctor Who

Special

SATURDAY: Just what the Doctor ordered: the return of one of the best actors ever to step into the TARDIS: David Tennant, reclaiming his title, now regenerated as the 14th Doctor, after his successful run as the 10th Doctor from 2005 to 2010. His comeback helps mark the 60th anniversary of the fantasy franchise with three specials (on successive Saturdays) that reunite the good Doctor with his former companion, Donna Noble (Catherine Tate). He may have wiped her memory back in Season 4, but that doesn’t stop her from joining him on new adventures, facing a terrifying adversary known as the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris).

20th Century Studios

Faraway Downs

Series Premiere

SUNDAY: Turns out there was more to the story of Baz Lurhmann’s 2008 epic movie Australia than ended up on the big screen. The director has expanded the film in a re-imagined version that now unfolds in six chapters, adding existing footage including a new ending. What hasn’t changed is the movie-star chemistry between Australia natives Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman as Lady Sarah Ashley and the Drover, who embark on a cattle drive to save her ranch. Brandon Walters narrates the action as Nullah, a mixed-race Aboriginal boy who accompanies them on their perilous journey.

Everett Collection

The Exorcist

SUNDAY: The life and career of director William Friedkin, who died in August at 87, was celebrated earlier this fall by TCM, but that wasn’t enough. In the second part of the movie channel’s tribute, TCM premieres a 2018 documentary, Friedkin Uncut (8/7c), featuring an extended and candid interview with the director, along with testimonials from colleagues and admirers. This is a prelude to the main event: a screening of 1973’s terrifying The Exorcist, based on William Peter Blatty’s shocking novel, about the demonic possession of a young girl (Linda Blair) and the efforts of two priests (Max Von Sydow and Jason Miller) to rescue her. It was a sensation upon its release, and it still holds up.

ABC

The Great Christmas Light Fight

10/9c

SUNDAY: As a curtain-raiser to a new round of the holiday home-decorating competition, the series looks back at some of the most spectacular light displays from earlier seasons. Just be glad you’re not paying their utility bill.

Steffan Hill/Hallmark Media

Christmas in Notting Hill

Movie Premiere 6/5c

Who needs sparkly lights when you can just sit back and watch the glow of Christmas movies from the comfort of your living room? Weekend highlights include four on Hallmark Channel, starting with two on Saturday: Christmas in Notting Hill (6/5c) stars William Moseley as a famous soccer star who returns to the U.K. neighborhood for the holiday and falls for the American (Sarah Ramos) who has no idea who he is; Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up (8/7c) brings back the busy Lacey Chabert as Emily, who with Jared (Wes Brown) and her neighbors on Evergreen Lane get awfully competitive when it comes to their Christmas decorations. Two more on Sunday: Our Christmas Mural (6/5c) pairs single mom Alex Paxton-Beesley with teacher Dan Jeannotte in a mural contest. Followed by A Biltmore Christmas (8/7c), the inventive story of Lucy (Bethany Joy Lenz), a screenwriter penning a remake of a (fictional) black-and-white holiday movie who magically finds herself whisked back in time to black-and-white 1947, where she falls for the movie’s star (Kristoffer Polaha). Filmed on location at North Carolina’s historic Biltmore estate.

On Great American Family: A Royal Date for Christmas (Saturday, 8/7c) stars Danica McKellar as a boutique owner who comes to the aid of a European Duke (Damon Runyan) when he arrives in the States minus his baggage. In A Christmas for the Ages (Sunday, 8/7c), a granddaughter (Natasha Bure) inspires four generations of family (including Cheryl Ladd) to recall past Christmases in the 1940s, ’60s and ’90s.

On Lifetime: Desperate Housewives’ Teri Hatcher stars in Christmas at the Chalet (Saturday, 8/7c) as Lex, an ex-TV host and socialite who’s not all that thrilled to be spending the holiday at a luxury chalet with her son, ex-husband, his new girlfriend—all while working as a “Chalet Girl” and sharing everything on social media. In Laughing All the Way (Sunday, 8/7c), an aspiring comedian and ghostwriter (Paniz Zade) finds the perfect partner for her Christmas variety show when a Hollywood comedian (Jake Epstein) arrives to reignite his stand-up career. Finally, on UPtv: Mistletoe Connection (Sunday, 7/6c) pits a shop owner (Jessica Sipos) against a developer (Markian Tarasiuk)—until they realize they once had a special connection during a random encounter.

CBS News

60 Minutes

7:30/6:30c

SUNDAY: A 90-minute edition of TV’s premiere newsmagazine appeals to the armchair traveler in three segments, two of them double-length. Scott Pelley joins a group of Ukrainian widows and children scarred by war as they climb the Austrian Alps on a journey of healing and recovery. Jon Wertheim travels by boat to the “micronation” of Sealand off the English coast with a full-time population of 1. And Sharyn Alfonsi gets schooled in the history of wine when she visits the former Soviet republic of Georgia and its ancient vineyards.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: