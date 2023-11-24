‘The Last Anniversary’: Teresa Palmer, Miranda Richardson & More to Star in Nicole Kidman-Produced Drama

The upcoming Nicole Kidman-produced Australian drama series, The Last Anniversary, has set its main cast, including Teresa Palmer, Miranda Richardson, Danielle Macdonald, and more.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel of the same name, The Last Anniversary is a light-hearted drama series set on the mysterious Scribbly Gum Island, where a young couple disappeared decades before.

According to Deadline, Palmer will play Sophie Honeywell, who moves to the island after inheriting a house left by her ex-boyfriend’s great-aunt, who promises Sophie that she could finally meet the man of her dreams. But upon arriving, Sophie finds what she may actually need is an island full of women.

In addition to Palmer, Richardson, and Macdonald, the cast also includes Helen Thomson, Susan Prior, Claude Scott-Mitchell, Charlie Garber, Uli Latukefu, and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor.

The Foxtel drama recently went into production in Sydney and will debut on the Aussie streamer Binge. A U.S. broadcaster has not yet been announced.

Kidman serves as producer on the series alongside her Blossom Films partner Per Saari. Bruna Papandrea‘s Made Up Stories and Fifth Season, which has international sales rights, are co-producing. Jodi Matterson, Steve Hutensky, Casey Haver, and Moriarty are also on board as executive producers. Samantha Strauss serves as head writer, with John Polson directing the six episodes.

In a joint statement, Made Up Stories and Blossom Films told Deadline: “We couldn’t be more excited to roll cameras on The Last Anniversary, which is the next chapter in the long-standing creative relationship between Made Up Stories, Blossom Films, and Liane Moriarty.”

“Samantha Strauss has brought Liane’s novel to life in such a heartwarming and cinematic way, with our long-time friend John Polson at the helm. We’re so pleased to be filming the series here in NSW, Australia with our brilliant cast and crew and backed by our incredible partners.”

Kidman has collaborated with Moriarty before, having starred in HBO’s Big Little Lies, based on Moriarity’s 2014 novel of the same name. The author served as an executive producer on the series.

“The series is already shaping up to be the perfect combination of incredible talent, heartwarming humour and a captivating family-centred mystery, and we see significant potential for this series to follow in the footsteps of our huge international hits Nine Perfect Strangers and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart to engage audiences all around the world,” added Prentiss Fraser, President of Television Distribution at Fifth Season.

The Last Anniversary, TBD