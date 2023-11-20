‘Life Below Zero’ Sneak Peek: Sue Battles to Restore Her Property (VIDEO)

Kelli Boyle
Comments

Life Below Zero‘s Sue Aikens doesn’t tell herself she can’t do something. She proves herself right before anything else. That much is clear in the TV Insider exclusive clip from Life Below Zero Season 22 Episode 2 above, airing Tuesday, November 21 on Nat Geo.

In Season 22 of the Emmy Award-winning series, Alaskans enter a new dawn of survival. Aikens restores her body and spirit on the tundra. Ricko DeWilde’s children take an active role in their way of life. Andy Bassich and Denise Becker seek new resources on the Yukon River. The Hailstones adapt to unnerving changes. Jessie Holmes recovers from a near-death accident. And Cole Sturgis teaches his daughters to survive in the Southeast. In Episode 2, Aikens battles her aging body as she attempts to restore a relic at her property in Chena.

In the sneak peek above, Aikens struggles to get a large piece of plywood to the roof of the building. It’s stuck to something she can’t see, and her ladder isn’t stable enough to climb up another rung. The plywood sheet slides off the roof and nearly hits Aikens, who takes a break to catch her breath.

“I can’t do it,” she says in a moment of defeat. It makes her feel small when she “can’t get the job done,” she shares. “Almost there, almost there, not there. But sitting here feeling sorry for myself because I’m not Sue-zilla? That’s just wasting my time.”

Aikens is determined to find a solution that works with her body, not against it. “Don’t cry, solve,” she tells herself. Then the solution comes to her. “To lighten the load, I can cut the sheets in half,” she realizes. “Work smarter, not harder.”

See how Aikens completes her difficult task in Life Below Zero Episode 2.

Life Below Zero, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Nat Geo

