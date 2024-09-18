‘Life Below Zero’: Exclusive Season 23 Trailer Revealed (VIDEO)

Your favorite frost-covered faces are back to fight their way through another brutal Alaskan winter in Season 23 of the award-winning Life Below Zero.

The docuseries premieres its 23rd season this October 8 on National Geographic, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the new trailer.

The new season will begin with the onset of winter as the hardy residents face fresh threats to their survival. The dangers of the Arctic year will only get more intense as Kavik is slammed with a brutal storm as Sue Aikens races to fortify camp. Ricko DeWilde seeks an elusive animal in the Alaskan Interior. The Hailstones must seize an opportunity to fish under the ice. And Johnny Rolfe strives to secure food in the Brooks Range. But even the greatest effort isn’t guaranteed to pay off. As a wise Alaskan says in the trailer’s voiceover, “It’s dangerous country out here. Anything can happen.”

Take a look at the chilling action ahead in the trailer (embedded above) and revisit previous seasons of Life Below Zero on Hulu and Disney+.

Life Below Zero premieres Tuesday, October 8, 9/8c on National Geographic. Streams next day on Hulu and Disney+