‘Life Below Zero’: Exclusive Season 23 Trailer Revealed (VIDEO)

Kate Hahn
Comments

Life Below Zero

 More

Your favorite frost-covered faces are back to fight their way through another brutal Alaskan winter in Season 23 of the award-winning Life Below Zero.

The docuseries premieres its 23rd season this October 8 on National Geographic, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the new trailer.

The new season will begin with the onset of winter as the hardy residents face fresh threats to their survival. The dangers of the Arctic year will only get more intense as Kavik is slammed with a brutal storm as Sue Aikens races to fortify camp. Ricko DeWilde seeks an elusive animal in the Alaskan Interior. The Hailstones must seize an opportunity to fish under the ice. And Johnny Rolfe strives to secure food in the Brooks Range. But even the greatest effort isn’t guaranteed to pay off. As a wise Alaskan says in the trailer’s voiceover, “It’s dangerous country out here. Anything can happen.”

‘Outlast’ Returns: 10 More Survivalist Shows Convincing Us to Stay Inside
Related

‘Outlast’ Returns: 10 More Survivalist Shows Convincing Us to Stay Inside

Take a look at the chilling action ahead in the trailer (embedded above) and revisit previous seasons of Life Below Zero on Hulu and Disney+.

Life Below Zero premieres Tuesday, October 8, 9/8c on National Geographic. Streams next day on Hulu and Disney+

Life Below Zero - Nat Geo

Life Below Zero where to stream

Life Below Zero

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
AGT Finalists
1
Who Will Win ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 19?
Oprah Winfrey and Riley Keough for 'An Oprah Special: The Presleys – Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley'
2
Oprah to Interview Riley Keough at Graceland for Presleys Special on CBS
Solange Kardinaly, Richard Goodall, Dee Dee Simon on AGT
3
‘AGT’ Finale: See Richard Goodall & Rivals Perform – Who Did Best?
Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace in 'My Grown-Up Christmas List'
4
‘WCTH’ Hunk Kevin McGarry Announces Marriage to Costar
Phaedra Parks, Tori Spelling, and Eric Roberts are among 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 cast
5
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Is Back Tonight — All You Need to Know About Season 33