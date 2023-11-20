Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of November 20-26.

Doctor Who celebrates its 60th anniversary in a big way, with the returns of David Tennant (now the Fourteenth Doctor, previously the Tenth) and Catherine Tate (Donna Noble), in the first of three specials (November 25 on Disney+, making it easy to choose what tops our list this week. Also streaming this week is a reality version of a hit Netflix series — who will walk away from Squid Game: The Challenge (November 22) with that $4.56 million cash prize?

Fargo returns (November 21 on FX), for its fifth season, with a cast that includes Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, following a mom who’s kidnapped and the sheriff on her trail. And among the Christmas movie offerings this week is Hallmark Channel‘s A Biltmore Christmas (November 26), starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha, about a screenwriter sent to the set of a 1947 holiday classic via an hourglass and filmed at the historic estate.

The usual suspects are, of course, on for Thanksgiving programming on November 23: The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and The National Dog Show on NBC.

