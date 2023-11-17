‘The Bachelor’ Season 28: See First Teaser, Plus 6 Things to Know About Joey Graziadei

Will You Accept This News? For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bachelor Newsletter:

After having his heart broken on Charity Lawson‘s season of The Bachelorette, Joey Graziadei is ready to embark on a new journey for love as the leading man of The Bachelor‘s 28th season.

During the penultimate episode of The Golden Bachelor on Thursday (November 16) night, ABC officially announced The Bachelor will premiere Season 28 on January 22, 2024.

“Hey everyone, it’s Joey; I’m so excited to share that my season will be premiering on January 22nd on ABC,” Graziadei said in a video clip teaser. “I can’t wait.”

“I just feel the most ready that I’ve ever been to be in an engagement, a marriage,” the 28-year-old tennis pro said in another clip shown during last night’s Golden Bachelor. “I get butterflies.”

Ready for his match. @joeygraziadeii‘s season of #TheBachelor premieres January 22 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/04XNO3nWxA — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) November 17, 2023

Ahead of the upcoming season, here are six things to know about the new Bachelor leading man.

He Was A Bachelorette Runner-Up

Fans first fell in love with Graziadei on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette, where he finished as runner-up to Dotun Olubeko. Ever since that moment, viewers have been calling for Graziadei to be given a chance as the next Bachelor.

In fact, Lawson and Olubeko also campaigned for Graziadei, both saying they think he’d do a great job in the role.

He’s a Pro Tennis Player

Graziadei played on the Division II Men’s Tennis team while studying communications and media at West Chester University. After college, he continued to play the sport, taking up a job as the head tennis professional at Princeville Makai Golf Club in Hawaii.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Graziadei (@joeygraziadei)



According to his LinkedIn, he currently serves as a Lifestyle and Experience Ambassador at the Kukui’ula Development Club, where he is tasked to “build relationships with members, as well as guests, that will inspire engagement with the various activities available within the Club and throughout the island of Kaua`i.”

He’s Originally From Pennsylvania

While he now lives and works in Hawaii, Graziadei grew up in the town of Collegeville, Pennsylvania. As stated earlier, he also attended West Chester University, located in southeastern Pennsylvania.

He’s a Big Family Guy

Graziadei has spoken lovingly about his family, noting how proud he is of his parents, despite their separating when he was a kid.

“My parents split when I was pretty young,” he said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “I wouldn’t say it was easy. But my family is just an extremely loving family. And both my parents were amazing co-parents, so the fact that that didn’t work out doesn’t take away from romance for me.”

His parents divorced after his father, Nick Graziadei, came out as gay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Graziadei (@joeygraziadei)



“It’s something that’s affected me, but it’s really his life,” the Bachelor star shared regarding talking about his father’s story on the show. “I had that conversation with him, and he was comfortable and trusted me on how I would talk about it, and it would be shared in the right light.”

He Has Two Sisters

Graziadei has two siblings, sisters Eleanor and Carly, who he often posts about on social media. This includes snaps of family get-togethers and graduation days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Graziadei (@joeygraziadei)

He’s Ready To Find Love

After suffering heartbreak at the end of The Bachelorette, Graziadei told host Jesse Palmer he’s more ready than ever to find love.

“I’m more ready than I was in that moment,” he said, referencing the moment Lawson turned down his proposal. “For me, it was just, you have to take some time to get a little bit more closure. Watching Dotun and Charity’s connection was enough for me… it opened up a part of me that wanted something so bad.”

Will Graziadei find the love of his life on the next season of The Bachelor? Fans will find out when the show premieres in January.

The Bachelor, Season 28, Premieres, January 22, ABC