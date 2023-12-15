‘Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration’: Sheryl Crow, George Strait & More Honor Music Legend

Jewel and Willie Nelson in 'Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration'
CBS

The life Willie Nelson still loves is making music with his friends. About 45 of them joined the outlaw country legend in April to mark his milestone birthday with two sold-out shows at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl.

Although the set list for this two-hour special Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration wasn’t final at press time, it’s expected to include duets (Snoop Dogg! Keith Richards!) and tribute performances from the likes of Dave Matthews, who recently inducted Nelson into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Beck. Here are more highlights we hope to see.

Willie Nelson and George Strait for 'Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration'

(Credit: Joshua Timmermans/Blackbird Presents )

Miranda Lambert

Her “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” became an instant sing-along with the crowd, who also appreciated her shimmering fringed jumpsuit.

Sheryl Crow

She proclaimed Willie her favorite person to sing with — and the only person to ever offer her father a joint. Their dreamy “Far Away Places” (above) proved Nelson and his beloved guitar Trigger still got it.

George Strait

He finally got to “Sing One With Willie” in 2019. Saddling up again — for the classic “Pancho and Lefty” — they make that chorus soar.

Gary Clark Jr.

“Can I turn up [the volume] a little bit? I don’t want to be disrespectful,” the singer – blues guitarist said before his searing “Texas Flood.” Everyone in earshot approved.

Chris Stapleton

Only a man with a voice this soulful deserves to cover “Always on My Mind.” The CMA Male Vocalist of the Year keeps it simple and achingly beautiful as ever. 

Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration, Sunday, December 17, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

