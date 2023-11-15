‘America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League’ Reveals Acts Competing in New Spinoff

NBC has unveiled the lineup for America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, a new spinoff show featuring winners, finalists, and fan favorites from global Got Talent franchises.

Premiering on Monday, Jan. 1, at 8 pm on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock, the show adopts a fantasy sports draft format where judges assemble rosters from various talents.

Regular AGT judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum will be joined by a familiar face, Spice Girl Mel B. Terry Crews will host.

The judges compete alongside contestants, aiming for bragging rights and hoping to crown their team’s act as the “AGT: Fantasy League” champion, with a grand prize of $250,000 at stake for the winning act. The Golden Buzzer returns, allowing judges to send acts directly to the finals, with a unique twist in using it for their own team or stealing from another judge’s roster.

Weekly studio audience votes determine the acts advancing to semi-finals and finals.

Check out the list of competitors below.

Adrian Stoica & Hurricane – AGT S18 – Animal Act

S18 – Animal Act Aidan Bryant – AGT S16 & AGT: All-Stars – Aerialist

S16 & – Aerialist Anna Deguzman – AGT S18 – Magician

S18 – Magician Billy & Emily England – AGT S12 & AGT: The Champions S1 Britain’s Got Talent S9 – Variety

S12 & S1 S9 – Variety Brian Justin Crum – AGT S11 & AGT: The Champions S1 – Singer

S11 & S1 – Singer Chapel Hart – AGT S17 – Musical Group

S17 – Musical Group Cillian O’Connor – Britain’s Got Talent S16 – Magician

S16 – Magician Darci Lynne – AGT S12 & AGT: The Champions S1 – Ventriloquist

& S1 – Ventriloquist Drake Milligan – AGT S17 – Musician

S17 – Musician Enkh-Erdene – Mongolia’s Got Talent S2 – Singer

– Singer Fritzy Rosmerian – Indonesia’s Got Talent S3 – Clairvoyant

S3 – Clairvoyant Geneviève Côté – Canada’s Got Talent S3 – Singer

S3 – Singer Ghetto Kids – Britain’s Got Talent S16 – Dance Group

S16 – Dance Group Grace Good – AGT S18 – Aerialist

S18 – Aerialist Hans – AGT S13 & AGT: The Champions S2 – Variety

S13 & S2 – Variety Ichikawa Koikuchi – Britain’s Got Talent S16 – Comedian

S16 – Comedian Jon Dorenbos – AGT S11 & AGT: The Champions S1 – Magician

S11 & S1 – Magician Junior New System – AGT S13 – Dance Group

S13 – Dance Group Kodi Lee AGT S14 & AGT : All-Stars – Musician

S14 & : All-Stars – Musician Kristy Sellars – AGT S17 – Variety

S17 – Variety Kseniya Simonova – Ukraine’s Got Talent S1 & AGT: The Champions S1- Sand Artist

& S1- Sand Artist Loren Allred – Britain’s Got Talent S15 – Singer

S15 – Singer Maria Seiren – Japan’s Got Talent S1 – Singer

S1 – Singer Merseygirls – Britain’s Got Talent S11 & Bgt: The Champions – Dance Group

S11 & – Dance Group Musa Motha – Britain’s Got Talent S16 – Dancer

S16 – Dancer Pack Drumline – AGT S17 – Musicians

S17 – Musicians Piff the Magic Dragon – AGT S10 & Agt: The Champions S1 – Magician

S10 & Agt: – Magician Preacher Lawson – AGT S12, AGT : The Champions S1 & Bgt: The Champions – Comedian

S12, : & – Comedian Ramadhani Brothers – AGT S18 – Hand Balancers

S18 – Hand Balancers Sainted – AGT S18 – Singing Group

S18 – Singing Group Shadowace – AGT S18 – Variety

S18 – Variety Sheldon Riley – AGT S15 – Singer

S15 – Singer Sofie Dossi – AGT S11 & AGT : The Champions S1 -Contortionist

S11 & : -Contortionist Tape Face – AGT S11 & AGT : The Champions S1 – Comedian

S11 & : – Comedian The Clairvoyants – AGT S11 & AGT : The Champions S1 – Clairvoyants

S11 & : – Clairvoyants Travis Japan – AGT S17 – Singing Group

S17 – Singing Group V. Unbeatable – AGT S14 & AGT : The Champions S2 – Dance/Acrobatic Group

S14 & : – Dance/Acrobatic Group Vardanyan Brothers – Britain’s Got Talent S13 – Acrobats

S13 – Acrobats Wes-P – AGT S13 – Comedian

S13 – Comedian YU Hojin – AGT S17 – Magician

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Series Premiere, Monday, January 1, NBC