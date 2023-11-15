‘America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League’ Reveals Acts Competing in New Spinoff
NBC has unveiled the lineup for America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, a new spinoff show featuring winners, finalists, and fan favorites from global Got Talent franchises.
Premiering on Monday, Jan. 1, at 8 pm on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock, the show adopts a fantasy sports draft format where judges assemble rosters from various talents.
Regular AGT judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum will be joined by a familiar face, Spice Girl Mel B. Terry Crews will host.
The judges compete alongside contestants, aiming for bragging rights and hoping to crown their team’s act as the “AGT: Fantasy League” champion, with a grand prize of $250,000 at stake for the winning act. The Golden Buzzer returns, allowing judges to send acts directly to the finals, with a unique twist in using it for their own team or stealing from another judge’s roster.
Weekly studio audience votes determine the acts advancing to semi-finals and finals.
Check out the list of competitors below.
- Adrian Stoica & Hurricane – AGT S18 – Animal Act
- Aidan Bryant – AGT S16 & AGT: All-Stars – Aerialist
- Anna Deguzman – AGT S18 – Magician
- Billy & Emily England – AGT S12 & AGT: The Champions S1 Britain’s Got Talent S9 – Variety
- Brian Justin Crum – AGT S11 & AGT: The Champions S1 – Singer
- Chapel Hart – AGT S17 – Musical Group
- Cillian O’Connor – Britain’s Got Talent S16 – Magician
- Darci Lynne – AGT S12 & AGT: The Champions S1 – Ventriloquist
- Drake Milligan – AGT S17 – Musician
- Enkh-Erdene – Mongolia’s Got Talent S2 – Singer
- Fritzy Rosmerian – Indonesia’s Got Talent S3 – Clairvoyant
- Geneviève Côté – Canada’s Got Talent S3 – Singer
- Ghetto Kids – Britain’s Got Talent S16 – Dance Group
- Grace Good – AGT S18 – Aerialist
- Hans – AGT S13 & AGT: The Champions S2 – Variety
- Ichikawa Koikuchi – Britain’s Got Talent S16 – Comedian
- Jon Dorenbos – AGT S11 & AGT: The Champions S1 – Magician
- Junior New System – AGT S13 – Dance Group
- Kodi Lee AGT S14 & AGT: All-Stars – Musician
- Kristy Sellars – AGT S17 – Variety
- Kseniya Simonova – Ukraine’s Got Talent S1 & AGT: The Champions S1- Sand Artist
- Loren Allred – Britain’s Got Talent S15 – Singer
- Maria Seiren – Japan’s Got Talent S1 – Singer
- Merseygirls – Britain’s Got Talent S11 & Bgt: The Champions – Dance Group
- Musa Motha – Britain’s Got Talent S16 – Dancer
- Pack Drumline – AGT S17 – Musicians
- Piff the Magic Dragon – AGT S10 & Agt: The Champions S1 – Magician
- Preacher Lawson – AGT S12, AGT: The Champions S1 & Bgt: The Champions – Comedian
- Ramadhani Brothers – AGT S18 – Hand Balancers
- Sainted – AGT S18 – Singing Group
- Shadowace – AGT S18 – Variety
- Sheldon Riley – AGT S15 – Singer
- Sofie Dossi – AGT S11 & AGT: The Champions S1 -Contortionist
- Tape Face – AGT S11 & AGT: The Champions S1 – Comedian
- The Clairvoyants – AGT S11 & AGT: The Champions S1 – Clairvoyants
- Travis Japan – AGT S17 – Singing Group
- V. Unbeatable – AGT S14 & AGT: The Champions S2 – Dance/Acrobatic Group
- Vardanyan Brothers – Britain’s Got Talent S13 – Acrobats
- Wes-P – AGT S13 – Comedian
- YU Hojin – AGT S17 – Magician
America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Series Premiere, Monday, January 1, NBC