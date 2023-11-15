‘America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League’ Reveals Acts Competing in New Spinoff

Isaac Rouse
Comments
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: FANTASY LEAGUE --
NBC has unveiled the lineup for America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, a new spinoff show featuring winners, finalists, and fan favorites from global Got Talent franchises.

Premiering on Monday, Jan. 1, at 8 pm on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock, the show adopts a fantasy sports draft format where judges assemble rosters from various talents.

Regular AGT judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum will be joined by a familiar face, Spice Girl Mel B. Terry Crews will host.

The judges compete alongside contestants, aiming for bragging rights and hoping to crown their team’s act as the “AGT: Fantasy League” champion, with a grand prize of $250,000 at stake for the winning act. The Golden Buzzer returns, allowing judges to send acts directly to the finals, with a unique twist in using it for their own team or stealing from another judge’s roster.

Weekly studio audience votes determine the acts advancing to semi-finals and finals.

Check out the list of competitors below.

  • Adrian Stoica & Hurricane – AGT S18 – Animal Act
  • Aidan Bryant – AGT S16 & AGT: All-Stars – Aerialist
  • Anna Deguzman – AGT S18 – Magician
  • Billy & Emily England – AGT S12 & AGT: The Champions S1 Britain’s Got Talent S9 – Variety
  • Brian Justin Crum – AGT  S11 & AGT: The Champions S1 – Singer
  • Chapel Hart – AGT S17 – Musical Group
  • Cillian O’Connor – Britain’s Got Talent S16 – Magician
  • Darci Lynne – AGT S12 & AGT: The Champions S1 – Ventriloquist
  • Drake Milligan – AGT S17 – Musician
  • Enkh-Erdene – Mongolia’s Got Talent S2 – Singer
  • Fritzy Rosmerian – Indonesia’s Got Talent S3 – Clairvoyant
  • Geneviève Côté – Canada’s Got Talent S3 – Singer
  • Ghetto Kids – Britain’s Got Talent S16 – Dance Group
  • Grace Good – AGT S18 – Aerialist
  • Hans – AGT S13 & AGT: The Champions S2 – Variety
  • Ichikawa Koikuchi – Britain’s Got Talent S16 – Comedian
  • Jon Dorenbos – AGT S11 & AGT: The Champions S1 – Magician
  • Junior New System – AGT S13 – Dance Group
  • Kodi Lee AGT S14 & AGT: All-Stars – Musician
  • Kristy Sellars – AGT S17 – Variety
  • Kseniya Simonova – Ukraine’s Got Talent S1 & AGT: The Champions S1- Sand Artist
  • Loren Allred – Britain’s Got Talent S15 – Singer
  • Maria Seiren – Japan’s Got Talent S1 – Singer
  • Merseygirls – Britain’s Got Talent S11 & Bgt: The Champions – Dance Group
  • Musa Motha – Britain’s Got Talent S16 – Dancer
  • Pack Drumline – AGT S17 – Musicians
  • Piff the Magic Dragon – AGT S10 & Agt: The Champions S1 – Magician
  • Preacher Lawson – AGT S12, AGT: The Champions S1 & Bgt: The Champions – Comedian
  • Ramadhani Brothers – AGT S18 – Hand Balancers
  • Sainted – AGT S18 – Singing Group
  • Shadowace – AGT S18 – Variety
  • Sheldon Riley – AGT S15 – Singer
  • Sofie Dossi – AGT S11 & AGT: The Champions S1 -Contortionist
  • Tape Face – AGT S11 & AGT: The Champions S1 – Comedian
  • The Clairvoyants – AGT S11 & AGT: The Champions S1 – Clairvoyants
  • Travis Japan – AGT S17 – Singing Group
  • V. Unbeatable – AGT S14 & AGT: The Champions S2 – Dance/Acrobatic Group
  • Vardanyan Brothers – Britain’s Got Talent S13 – Acrobats
  • Wes-P – AGT S13 – Comedian
  • YU Hojin – AGT S17 – Magician

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Series Premiere, Monday, January 1, NBC

