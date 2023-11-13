The classic children’s book by Margery Williams gets a new take just in time for the holidays on Apple TV+, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of The Velveteen Rabbit ahead of its November 22 premiere.

“Wise Horse, what does real mean? Does it mean having bits of you that move about?” the Velveteen Rabbit (voiced by Alex Lawther) asks. “Don’t listen to the others, Rabbit,” Wise Horse (voiced by Helena Bonham Carter) says. “Being real isn’t about how you are put together. It’s a thing that happens to you. When a child loves you for a long, long time, not just to play with, but really loves you, then you become real. That’s part of the magic of make-believe.”

The Rabbit then asks if it hurts. Watch the full sneak peek above for Wise Horse’s answer — and why it’s worth it.

The new 40-minute special based on the classic children’s book celebrates the magic of unconditional love. When seven-year-old William (Phoenix Laroche) receives a new favorite toy for Christmas, he discovers a lifelong friend and unlocks a world of magic. The special expertly mixes live-action and stunning animation to perfectly capture the imagination of a child and to lean into the timeless classic in a way you’ve always envisioned, but never seen before.

The all-star cast also includes the voices of Nicola Coughlan as Playroom Fairy, Bethany Antonia as Female Rabbit, Lois Chimimba as Car, Paterson Joseph as King, Clive Rowe as Lion, Nathaniel Parker as Male Rabbit, and Tilly Vosburgh as Momo, as well as Samantha Colley as Mother and Leonard Buckley as Father.

Magic Light Pictures co-founder Martin Pope produces with a screenplay by Tom Bidwell.

The Velveteen Rabbit, Movie Premiere, Wednesday, November 22, Apple TV+