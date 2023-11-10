Uh Oh! ‘Raid the Cage’ NFL Player Shatters Cage Door in Episode 5 Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Raid the cage? How about break the cage!

It’s a colossal clash of former professional football players, including Ephraim Salaam of the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans, and their equally competitive wives in Episode 5 of Raid the Cage airing Friday, November 10 on CBS. And in the TV Insider exclusive clip above, Rod Gardner proves he can’t be contained by the cage.

A trip to Las Vegas is on the line as the former Kansas City Chiefs player loots the pool of prizes. His wife, Leticia Gardner, watches from the balcony and cheers him on after having competed in the trivia portion of the game. Gardner’s dragging a wheeled box out in a panic when the cage’s red lights come on, indicating three remaining seconds on the clock. And while he escapes with one arm full of goodies, the box breaks a huge hole into the glass door and remains inside the cage.

Co-host Jeannie Mai has the perfect reaction: “Oh, s**t!” she yells in disbelief. From the balcony above, fellow host Damon Wayans Jr. is in stitches over the snafu. When the player returns to the balcony to join his wife, Wayans takes the opportunity to make some football puns.

“Flag on the play! Unnecessary roughness on our cage, man!” he jokes. What other physical hilarity will ensue when more athletes try to tackle the cage?

Raid the Cage is CBS’s newest game show. In it, two teams of two use their speed, agility, and sticky fingers to collect high-value prizes from the cage in a short amount of time. Their time in the arena is determined by accurate responses to trivia questions. After three lively rounds, the team that banks the highest total dollar value in prizes wins the game, keeps what they grabbed, and plays the final round for an even bigger cash prize. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Game Show division.

See the fun play out in “Down, Set, Hut!” this Friday on CBS.

