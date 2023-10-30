‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Lisa Ann Walter Blasts Megan Fox for Breaking Strike Rules With Halloween Costume

Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter is calling out Megan Fox for breaking SAG-AFTRA strike rules, which prevents members from dressing as characters from film or television.

Fox took to social media on October 29, posting several photos of herself alongside fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, dressed as Gogo Yubari, an assassin played by Chiaki Kuriyama in Quentin Tarantino‘s Kill Bill film franchise, While Kelly dressed as Uma Thurman‘s character, the Bride. The images were simply captioned, “@sagaftra.”

Upon seeing the images online, Walter responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, “What a rebel.”

As she went on, Walter wrote, “Keep posturing for stupid sh*t, pretty lady. Meanwhile, we’ll be working 10 hours a day – unpaid – to get basic contract earners a fair deal.”

Calling Fox out for crossing picket lines, Walter noted, “No one cares about kids’ costumes,” instead, SAG-AFTRA is likely more concerned about “high pros at fancy parties. Like Megan.”

While Fox posted her images on social media on October 29, she and Kelly were actually dressed up for the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party which took place on Friday, October 27.

Per SAG-AFTRA’s Halloween rules, characters from struck work were strictly prohibited, as members were asked to seek generalized costume options such as ghosts or zombies. Actors were also invited to dress as characters from animated shows that aren’t considered struck work currently.

Fox’s choice to dress as Gogo Yubari was in direct violation of SAG-AFTRA’s rules, which supports Walter’s outrage as she’s been a strong voice amid the SAG-AFTRA strike. As fans of Abbott Elementary know, Walter plays outspoken teacher Melissa Schemmenti in the Emmy-winning ABC comedy. While filming remains on hold, star Quinta Brunson teased a return to the writers’ room after the writer’s strike ended, noting changes to come in Season 3.

