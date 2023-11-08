‘Married at First Sight’ Couples React to Michael Being Left at the Altar

Take the Leap Subscribe to our Married at First Sight Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 17, Episode 4, “Goodbye Single Life, Hello Marriage.”]

Married at First Sight‘s 17th season continues to deliver on drama as the newlywed couples of Lifetime‘s reality hit geared up for their honeymoons.

Unlike past seasons though, the latest crop of couples are down a pair after Michael’s would-be-bride decided against saying “I do” at the altar. Unaware of the unfortunate result, the four matches who managed to seal the deal with vows were finally clued into Michael’s reality in the latest episode, “Goodbye Single Life, Hello Marriage.”

While Emily and Brennan, Becca and Austin, Orion and Lauren, and Cameron and Clare spent their first nights together and met each others’ friends and family, Michael remained sidelined and uninvolved in the usual Married at First Sight traditions, until it was time to head to Mexico.

This is when Michael made his entrance, introducing himself to the brides from the season and reuniting with the grooms. He spoke candidly about his experience, telling his fellow participants that his match didn’t want to go through with the marriage, but that he wasn’t upset about it. At first, it seemed like he may go on the retreat with all the other cast members, but he ultimately bid them adieu when it was time to head to the airport.

His appearance was a little unexpected, and well received as the other couples showed sympathy to the kind-hearted Michael. Whether he’ll be able to find love or not before the season is through remains a mystery, but teasers for upcoming episodes hint at his involvement as Season 17 unfolds.

What do you think will happen next, and what did you think about Michael’s appearance before the other couples jetted off for their honeymoons? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more as Season 17 unfolds.

