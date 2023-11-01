‘Married at First Sight’ Teases Potential Cheating, an Injury & More in Season 17 Look Ahead

Take the Leap Subscribe to our Married at First Sight Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 17 Episode 3, “ Hard Launch.”]

Married at First Sight‘s latest season continues on Lifetime, and as the couples got better acquainted with each other in the latest episode, “Hard Launch,” it was the preview shown at the end of the installment which teases even crazier times ahead.

While the latest episode saw the couples celebrating their receptions, taking wedding photos, and getting to know each other’s families, the teaser for the rest of the season hints at some major curveballs ahead, including a potential cheating scandal, a major injury, and even a possible second chance at love for jilted groom Michael.

In the nearly three-minute preview, it seems like tough times are ahead for initially promising pair Lauren and Orion, who begin their journey in metaphorical paradise only to seemingly end up on different pages. “I think it is really amazing how well we got matched together by the experts,” Orion muses in the preview, but the tone soon shifts.

“I don’t feel comfortable with the fact that… you know… you did sleep with somebody else,” he says in a different scene with Lauren, who admits, “I did.” While no one uses the word “cheat,” it sounds like there’s a loss of trust between the duo, who had such a strong connection in this week’s episode.

“I did feel myself falling for him and now I’m just like, well… what the ****?” Lauren says in a candid scene alongside Clare. In another clip featuring Orion, he says, “I am just really feeling quite broken.”

While we’re eager to unravel the mystery behind their discord as the season progresses, it seems like they aren’t the only couple experiencing struggles as other moments in the preview serve up plenty of tears, arguments, and even a bloody injury that Emily appears to suffer from riding a snow-terrain vehicle alongside Brennan.

Another intriguing detail is the possibility of a second chance for Michael, the groom who was abandoned at the altar by a hidden would-be-wife. “We are appalled that this happened and feel so bad for you,” Dr. Pepper Schwartz says, addressing Michael among her fellow experts. It seems that they begin to ask Michael if he’d consider giving love a second shot with the experimental series, but we’ll have to wait and see how it pans out.

In the meantime, we’d like to hear from you. What do you think will happen next? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more big twists as Season 17 continues on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 17, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime