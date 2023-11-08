Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) isn’t out of the woods just yet on Transplant.

The last episode ended with her collapsing and having to be cardioverted twice following a massive arrhythmia, and now, in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the November 9 “Nadir,” Bash (Hamza Haq) is asleep at her hospital bedside when the monitor alerts him to an issue. He immediately runs to get help and calls for Dr. Fisher (Deena Aziz), who soon insists that anyone not part of the cardiology department leave as she treats her patient.

That’s around the time Theo (Jim Watson) arrives and tries to calm down his friend. “I was asleep. Her rhythm jumped up and I didn’t hear it in time,” Bash says. But “what would you have done, call the nurse a split second before the monitor?” Theo asks. Watch the full clip above as Theo and June (Ayisha Issa) begin to find out what they didn’t know about Mags until now.

In this week’s episode, Mags recovers and worries about how to get her life back on track. Plus, Bash takes an unorthodox approach to treating a soldier with PTSD and may end up helping himself, and June lets her emotions get in the way of her job.

“For the first time in her life, she has to try to merge her physical impairment with her work, and Mags has chosen a line of work which is extremely physically demanding,” creator Joseph Kay told TV Insider. “Emergency medicine is really adrenaline-fueled. She’s had this heart condition since she was a kid, which she’s hid and she can’t hide from it anymore. And so she’s having to ask for special leave in certain parts or she has to make that public in a way that really lets us access the character in a way that we hadn’t been able to before.”

So for Mags, now, “dealing head-on with the truth of what her kind of health issue is brings [her] back squarely to what she believes is her calling, which is emergency medicine,” he continued. “She’s trying to find herself as a person, like all the characters on Transplant are in some way trying to figure out how they’ve been led astray a little bit in their past and how that can align with what they really want in life. And it’s a big one for her.”

