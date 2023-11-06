Wynonna the New ‘Voice’ Mentor, TCM Salutes Alan Arkin, An ‘Irrational’ Date, CW Schedule Shifts
As The Voice moves from Battle Rounds to Knockouts, country-music legend Wynonna Judd comes aboard as Mega Mentor to the singers. Turner Classic Movies honors the late Oscar winner Alan Arkin with a selection of his films. The Irrational’s hero Alec (Jesse L. Martin) goes on a date that becomes an investigation. The CW moves its long-running Masters of Illusion and World’s Funniest Animals series to Mondays.
The Voice
The Battle Rounds come to an end, which means the teams (led by Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and John Legend) turn to a “Mega Mentor” to prepare their individual artists for the 3-way “Knockouts.” Who better than Grammy-winner and Country Music Hall of Famer Wynonna Judd? (It’s no coincidence that Judd will also be hosting NBC’s holiday special Christmas at the Opry in December.)
The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter
The late, great actor Alan Arkin, who passed away in June at 89, won a 2007 supporting actor Oscar for Little Miss Sunshine, and the films that earned Arkin his first two nominations for Best Actor are centerpieces of TCM’s prime-time tribute. First: 1968’s Hunter, in which he plays an empathetic yet depressed deaf-mute, followed by a villainous turn in the 1967 thriller Wait Until Dark (10:15 pm/9:15c) and his nominated role as a Russian officer stranded in New England in the 1966 farce The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming (12:15 am/11:15c). For more Arkin magic, check out the first two seasons of Netflix’s wonderful comedy The Kominsky Method.
The Irrational
Sparks flew several weeks ago on the new mystery procedural when behavioral scientist Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) teamed on a kidnapping case with corporate crisis management expert Rose Dinshaw (Fear the Walking Dead’s Karen David), who’s also an expert at flirting. No one should be surprised when their first date turns into a 24-hour investigation, this time involving a forged masterpiece. On the home front, Alex’s ex-wife and FBI agent Marisa (Maahra Hill) hopes to mend fences with his outspoken sister Kylie (Travina Springer).
Masters of Illusion
With the network under new ownership, it can be hard to keep track of The CW’s many schedule shifts this fall. Which is why it’s worth pointing out that The CW has moved its comedy lineup to Thursdays, opening up an hour on Monday for two long-running reality staples, previously shown on weekend nights. Illusion launches its 10th season with host Dean Cain welcoming six magicians to dazzle a studio audience. Followed by the Season 4 premiere of World’s Funniest Animals (9:30/8:30c), with host Elizabeth Stanton introducing adorable animal videos including cows playing ball and dogs and cats acting smart.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- Holiday Baking Championship (8/7c, Food Network): ’Tis the season for judges Carla Hall, Duff Goldman and Nancy Fuller to oversee the annual sweet-a-thon, with cinnamon rolls and pumpkin spice latte on the opener’s menu. The ubiquitous Jesse Palmer hosts.
- The Family Chantel (9/8c, TLC): 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno face the reality so many made-for-TV couples have in the past: a break-up. In the aftermath of Pedro officially filing for divorce, the final season finds them making some tough decisions.
- The Daily Show (11/10c, Comedy Central): The very naughty, and funny, Sarah Silverman returns to spend a week at the revolving anchor desk.
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (11:35/10:35c, NBC): This is Korean music superstar Jungkook’s 11th appearance on the late-night show, but his first as a solo artist without his BTS bandmates.
- Gumbo Coalition (streaming on Max): Oscar winner Barbara Kopple directs a documentary profiling civil rights leaders Marc Morial, a former mayor of New Orleans, and Janet Murguía as they champion Black and Latino communities during the pandemic and the fallout from the George Floyd murder.
- Harry Wild (streaming on Acorn TV): In the Season 2 finale, Harry (Jane Seymour) and her young sidekick Fergus (Rohan Nedd) seek the killer of the owner of Fergus’ struggling boxing gym. Can’t help loving the episode title: “He Could’ve Been a Contender Until They Chopped His Arms Off.”