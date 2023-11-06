Wynonna the New ‘Voice’ Mentor, TCM Salutes Alan Arkin, An ‘Irrational’ Date, CW Schedule Shifts

Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice

8/7c

The Battle Rounds come to an end, which means the teams (led by Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and John Legend) turn to a “Mega Mentor” to prepare their individual artists for the 3-way “Knockouts.” Who better than Grammy-winner and Country Music Hall of Famer Wynonna Judd? (It’s no coincidence that Judd will also be hosting NBC’s holiday special Christmas at the Opry in December.)

The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter

The late, great actor Alan Arkin, who passed away in June at 89, won a 2007 supporting actor Oscar for Little Miss Sunshine, and the films that earned Arkin his first two nominations for Best Actor are centerpieces of TCM’s prime-time tribute. First: 1968’s Hunter, in which he plays an empathetic yet depressed deaf-mute, followed by a villainous turn in the 1967 thriller Wait Until Dark (10:15 pm/9:15c) and his nominated role as a Russian officer stranded in New England in the 1966 farce The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming (12:15 am/11:15c). For more Arkin magic, check out the first two seasons of Netflix’s wonderful comedy The Kominsky Method.

The Irrational

10/9c

Sparks flew several weeks ago on the new mystery procedural when behavioral scientist Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) teamed on a kidnapping case with corporate crisis management expert Rose Dinshaw (Fear the Walking Dead’s Karen David), who’s also an expert at flirting. No one should be surprised when their first date turns into a 24-hour investigation, this time involving a forged masterpiece. On the home front, Alex’s ex-wife and FBI agent Marisa (Maahra Hill) hopes to mend fences with his outspoken sister Kylie (Travina Springer).

Masters of Illusion

Season Premiere 9/8c

With the network under new ownership, it can be hard to keep track of The CW’s many schedule shifts this fall. Which is why it’s worth pointing out that The CW has moved its comedy lineup to Thursdays, opening up an hour on Monday for two long-running reality staples, previously shown on weekend nights. Illusion launches its 10th season with host Dean Cain welcoming six magicians to dazzle a studio audience. Followed by the Season 4 premiere of World’s Funniest Animals (9:30/8:30c), with host Elizabeth Stanton introducing adorable animal videos including cows playing ball and dogs and cats acting smart.

