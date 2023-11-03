‘The Chosen’ Season 4 Update: Creator Teases What Fans Can Expect When Christian Drama Returns

The fourth season of the hit Christian historical drama The Chosen is set to premiere in theaters on February 1, 2024, and the show’s creator and director, Dallas Jenkins, has shared some teases on what fans can expect.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Jenkins said, “We’re getting closer and closer to what we know is coming. There’s some extreme pain and sadness that’s coming soon in future seasons.”

The Chosen, which started life as a crowdfunded project, tells the story of Jesus of Nazareth through the eyes of the different people he met throughout his life. The intent was to create an episode-based portrayal of Jesus that could be “binge-watched” like shows on streaming platforms.

Jenkins hinted at dark times ahead as the series builds toward Jesus’ crucifixion but noted, “Of course, there’s also some extreme joy that’s coming. But on the way there, Jesus is getting increasingly sad because of the fact that things are getting increasingly heavy.”

“Not just because we know that he’s going to suffer, but he’s sad because the followers around him and the city that is the holy city — the city that is the birthplace of our faith — doesn’t get it,” he continued.

Highlighting the shortest verse in the Bible, “Jesus wept.” (John 11:35), Jenkins revealed fans will see a lot of that in the upcoming season.

“That happens in season 4, and it happens more than once,” he stated. “So, I know that’s not necessarily the best advertisement for a show to say that this season is going to be — to have a lot of sadness. But I think it’s an important part of the story.”

It’s not all sadness, though; Jenkins did say there will be “lots of joy, laughter” and “lots of miracles that we get to experience,” but added, “Season 4 is a time where the fact that the people around Jesus just aren’t quite getting it and the reason that he’s here does start to get bigger and more important in his ministry.”

“And the tension is mounting, and the enemies are starting to close in,” he continued. “As we reach the midway point of the show, we start to head towards what we all know is coming.”

Ahead of the fourth season, The Chosen will release a Christmas special, which is set to debut in theaters across the United States on December 12. The special will combine Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night with the previous holiday special The Messengers and the show’s pilot episode, “The Shepherd,” into one remastered and re-scored story.

Season 4 of the hit drama is scheduled to be released in theaters in early 2024, with episodes 1 through 3 coming out on February 1, episodes 4 through 6 on February 15, and episodes 7 and 8 on February 29.