‘The Chosen’ Season 4 Update: Creator Teases What Fans Can Expect When Christian Drama Returns

Martin Holmes
Comments
'The Chosen' cast members
Angel Studios

The Chosen

 More

The fourth season of the hit Christian historical drama The Chosen is set to premiere in theaters on February 1, 2024, and the show’s creator and director, Dallas Jenkins, has shared some teases on what fans can expect.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Jenkins said, “We’re getting closer and closer to what we know is coming. There’s some extreme pain and sadness that’s coming soon in future seasons.”

The Chosen, which started life as a crowdfunded project, tells the story of Jesus of Nazareth through the eyes of the different people he met throughout his life. The intent was to create an episode-based portrayal of Jesus that could be “binge-watched” like shows on streaming platforms.

Jenkins hinted at dark times ahead as the series builds toward Jesus’ crucifixion but noted, “Of course, there’s also some extreme joy that’s coming. But on the way there, Jesus is getting increasingly sad because of the fact that things are getting increasingly heavy.”

“Not just because we know that he’s going to suffer, but he’s sad because the followers around him and the city that is the holy city — the city that is the birthplace of our faith — doesn’t get it,” he continued.

Highlighting the shortest verse in the Bible, “Jesus wept.” (John 11:35), Jenkins revealed fans will see a lot of that in the upcoming season.

“That happens in season 4, and it happens more than once,” he stated. “So, I know that’s not necessarily the best advertisement for a show to say that this season is going to be — to have a lot of sadness. But I think it’s an important part of the story.”

It’s not all sadness, though; Jenkins did say there will be “lots of joy, laughter” and “lots of miracles that we get to experience,” but added, “Season 4 is a time where the fact that the people around Jesus just aren’t quite getting it and the reason that he’s here does start to get bigger and more important in his ministry.”

See Awe-Inspiring ‘The Chosen’ Christmas Special Trailer
Related

See Awe-Inspiring ‘The Chosen’ Christmas Special Trailer

“And the tension is mounting, and the enemies are starting to close in,” he continued. “As we reach the midway point of the show, we start to head towards what we all know is coming.”

Ahead of the fourth season, The Chosen will release a Christmas special, which is set to debut in theaters across the United States on December 12. The special will combine Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night with the previous holiday special The Messengers and the show’s pilot episode, “The Shepherd,” into one remastered and re-scored story.

Season 4 of the hit drama is scheduled to be released in theaters in early 2024, with episodes 1 through 3 coming out on February 1, episodes 4 through 6 on February 15, and episodes 7 and 8 on February 29.

The Chosen - The CW

The Chosen where to stream

The Chosen

Dallas Jenkins

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ellen Travolta on red carpet
1
Ellen Travolta is Returning to ‘General Hospital’ After 27 Years
Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone'
2
‘Yellowstone’ Sets Premiere Date for Final Season & Confirms Two New Spinoffs
Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
3
‘OFMD’: HBO Boss Gives Update on Possible Season 3 Renewal
Larry David in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
4
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Set to Return Early 2024 – But Will Show End With Season 12?
Kali Reis and Jodie Foster in 'True Detective: Night Country'
5
‘True Detective’ Showrunner Praises Jodie Foster’s ‘Insane’ Performance in ‘Night Country’