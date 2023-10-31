‘Joe Pickett’ Canceled at Paramount+ After 2 Seasons

Paramount+‘s popular series Joe Pickett will not be returning for a third season as the series has reportedly been canceled by the streamer, according to Variety.

Originally ordered to series by Charter Communications’ Spectrum Originals in 2021, Joe Pickett‘s first season streamed on Spectrum in December 2021 and was ordered for a second season soon after its Season 1 run in February 2022. Paramount+ retained the streaming rights to the series for its second season after Charter shut down its Spectrum Originals operations in August 2022.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios, the move made sense after Spectrum Originals shut down. While the show won’t be back for a third season, the existing two will still be available to stream anytime on Paramount+ for the foreseeable future.

Following the titular character played by Michael Dorman, Joe Pickett tells the story of a Wyoming game warden who investigates crimes around the town of Saddlestring. Based on C.J. Box’s novels, Season 2 saw Joe discover a hunter murdered in the mountains, which turns out to be a small part of a series of killings.

To solve the case and catch the killer, Joe had to navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a creepy set of twins living off the grid, and his own complicated past. By his side was his wife Marybeth (Julianna Guill) with whom he learns that the murdered men weren’t as innocent as they appeared. The danger? Digging too deep puts their own lives at risk.

In addition to Dorman and Guill, the cast included Skywalker Hughes, David Alan Grier, Kamryn Pilva, Sharon Lawrence, Mustafa Speaks, Vivienne Guynn, Chad Rook, Aadila Dosani, Patrick Gallagher, and Robert LeBlanc. Created for television by John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle, they served as directors, showrunners, and executive producers together on the series.

Joe Pickett, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Paramount+