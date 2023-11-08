‘Mountain Men: Alaska’ Stars Tease the Adventures to Come

Will I eat? Survive the winter? Get perilously close to a grizzly? The challenges of off-the-grid life in the 49th state are presented in excruciating, engrossing detail in this Mountain Men spinoff, airing November 9 on the History Channel. As are the rewards: “I got a plate in front of me. I got the solitude and the beauty of it around me. I got my best buddy,” says master forager Cub Finney, whose friend is a blue heeler named Fenrir.

Here’s an intro to the other amazing Alaskans we’ll meet.

Marty and Noah Meierotto



The father (above) is teaching his 16-year-old daughter to fly, and their love is palpable and heartwarming. “You’re not a bad pilot for an old trapper,” she teases. Intrepid Marty also faces a bear charge while on a caribou hunt.

Mike Horstman

A premier hunter of everything from foxes to bison, he shares what he shoots, explaining, “In Alaska, what goes around comes around.” We like his way with words, as when he likens grizzlies to teenagers who are “out looking for trouble.”

Bret Bohn and Ivy O’Guinn

This engaged couple boast more than the usual survival skills: He’s a pilot; she’s a taxidermist!

Daniel Peters

Newly remarried, he has a blended family of six to provide for via trapping, fishing and hunting (if he can beat the wolves to the prize). Later, he passes on trapping skills to his sons.

Lauro and Neil Eklund

Lauro hopes to race his 32 purebred huskies in the Iditarod and, with his wry dad’s help, stocks up on beaver and fish for the hard-charging dogs.

Mountain Men: Alaska, Premieres Thursday, November 9, 8/7c, History