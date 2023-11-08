‘A World Record Christmas’: 3 Reasons to Watch Nikki DeLoach’s New Hallmark Movie

Jenga building blocks can be found under many a Christmas tree, but it’s more than a game in the moving film, A World Record Christmas. When determined autistic teen Charlie (Aias Dalman) tries to break the Guinness World Record for building a tower on a single vertical block, his mom Marissa (Nikki DeLoach) and stepdad Eric (Lucas Bryant) cheer him on. Here’s the piece-by-piece breakdown:

Charlie’s quest has deeper meaning.

“He’s hoping to get a record to win back his biological father Peter’s [Matt Hamilton] love,” executive producer Antonio Cupo says. Dalman, also autistic, helped make his character as real as possible.

There’s no meet-cute in the love tale.

Mom Marissa and her second husband Eric realize their relationship has lost its spark and hope to rekindle it. “Instead of meeting someone new, our story could be about finding love again…with our partner,” says Cupo.

A lot of blocks were needed.

The real-life tower — built by record holder Auldin Maxwell — served as the inspiration for Charlie’s 1,400-piece construction. “We studied the initial tower made by Auldin,” says Cupo. “Then our amazing props team did the rest!”

A World Record Christmas, Movie Premiere, Thursday, November 16, 8/7c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries