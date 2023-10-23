Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Chimes In After Fans Are Shocked By His Wax Figure

Fans have been laying the smackdown on a new waxwork model of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, which was recently unveiled at the Grévin Museum in Paris, France.

The reaction caught the attention of Johnson after comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr. took to Instagram to roast the controversial wax figure, noting that the model’s skin tone makes the Black Adam star look like “David Beckham or a member of the Royal Family.”

“I knew my boy @jamesjeffersonj had this Rock wax statue in his roasting crosshairs,” Johnson wrote on his own Instagram page on Sunday (October 22) night.

Johnson said he “belly laughed” at Jefferson’s quip, “Is this how y’all felt when you lost the Little Mermaid?”, which referred to the casting of a Black actress, Halle Bailey, to play the title role of Ariel in the 2023 adaptation of the Disney classic.

“It looks like The Rock ain’t ever seen the sun a day in his life in this picture,” Jefferson continued, pointing out the statue’s scarily pale complexion.

“For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France so we can work at “updating” my wax figure here with some important details and improvements- starting with my skin color,” Johnson shared.

The former multi-time WWE Champion, whose mother is Samoan and father was a Black Nova Scotian, added, “next time I’m in Paris, I’ll stop in and have a drink with myself.”

Fans have been ridiculing the wax figure since it was unveiled on the official Grévin Museum Instagram page last week.

“Why would you white wax (wash) him?” asked one commenter, while another joked, “Alabaster is technically a rock, but not The Rock.”

“Not one of your best guys – considering the quality of the rest of the museum, there’s something not right about the sculpt on this,” wrote another.

“That’s not Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, that’s Wayne “The Opal ” Johnson,” quipped another.

“This looks like @trixiemattel dressed as The Rock impersonating Mr. Clean,” said another, referring to the RuPaul’s Drag Race star.

“I’m so sorry, guys, but the rock looks like he got food poisoning,” said one commenter.

“Definite love child if the rock and vin diesel had a baby,” joked another.

In a statement to Deadline, the Grévin Museum said, “Dwayne Johnson is right and we noticed it and will obviously remedy it as quickly as possible and send him new photos once completed. We are waiting for him when he will come to Paris and the Grevin Wax Museum to celebrate that with a cup of champagne.”