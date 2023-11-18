‘Home for Christmas’ Brings Hannah Waddingham’s Music Dreams to Life on Stage

Ted Lasso fans know both sides of British actress Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca Welton: She’s the tough, biscuit-loving AFC Richmond team owner and grand mistress of karaoke with incredible pipes. Now it turns out the Season 2 Christmas episode, which ended with a joyous carol, was only a warm-up to the musical theater star’s holiday special, Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas.



The show is an emotional homecoming for Waddingham. The London Coliseum, a striking 118-year-old venue where it was shot before an audience of 2,000, was “where Hannah spent her childhood, running around backstage and watching her mom sing with the English National Opera,” says exec producer Moira Ross. “It’s where she got her start in music.”

The evening features comedy bits, glamorous gowns, a swing band, plenty of songs — showcasing Waddingham’s range through opera, rock and jazz — and familiar names beside her onstage. “It’s very much born out of Hannah’s dreams, celebrating Christmas with friends and loved ones,” Ross adds.

Expect a showstopper in Waddingham’s “O Holy Night,” backed by the English National Opera Chorus, with her mom in attendance. It’s proof that you can go home again — especially on Christmas.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, Wednesday, November 22, Apple TV+



