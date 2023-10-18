Veteran college basketball sportscaster Dick Vitale has announced when he is back to TV following his ongoing battle with vocal cord cancer. The 84-year-old got emotional speaking to fans in a new video providing an update on his health, marking the break of a seven-month silence prompted by his cancer treatments.

In a video shared by Tampa Bay Times reporter Joey Knight on X (formerly known as Twitter), Vitale says, “This is the first time I’ve been able to speak,” adding, “I’m gonna do it in moderation for the next couple weeks.”

“I’m emotional. I’m excited. I didn’t speak, you gotta understand, for seven months,” Vitale continues to say. “You’re the first people hearing my voice in a long, long time.”

Joined by his doctor in the emotional message to fans (Knight captioned the video “He’s back, baby”), Vitale said he intends to make his return to TV on November 28, when Miami plays Kentucky in Lexington.

He then passes it off to Dr. Steven Zeitels, Director of the Center for Laryngeal Health at Massachusetts General Hospital. Zeitels says in the video that the radiotherapy Vitale underwent went “remarkably well” and that he’s now able to speak because his tissues are “fully healed.” Zeitels also revealed there’s no longer any signs of cancer in Vitale’s vocal cords.

“He’ll see how long it takes to recover,” the doctor shares. “We had planned to look under the microscope in the operating room [Tuesday], but it looks so terrific that we are going to wait on that because I see no evidence of the cancer whatsoever.”

Vitale may undergo an endoscopic procedure in the future to “enhance” his vocal abilities, but for now “the best pathway” is “patience.” “Let’s see how Dick can heal himself and get back to what he loves to do.”

Vitale revealed his vocal cord diagnosis in July 2023. Doctors instructed him to go without speaking for three months at the time to try to stop the cancerous masses from getting growing.

Vitale was previously diagnosed with lymphoma in October 2021. He took a break from ESPN until making an emotional return one month later. He had previously had surgery for melanoma. Vitale began his sportscasting career in 1979.