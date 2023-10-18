We don’t know much about Cal (Chad Michael Murray) on Sullivan’s Crossing, so every time he opens up to someone, we pay close attention. And TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of him talking about his family and past in the episode airing on October 18 on The CW.

“I have to say I envy you,” Cal admits to Sully (Scott Patterson). “Family roots, a sense of permanence. I never had any of that growing up. We moved around a lot, were never in any one spot for too long, you know. You’re a lucky man.”

But as Sully explains, “It didn’t start out that way. I wanted to travel the world. I moved to the city. That didn’t work out for me. Realized this is where I wanted to stay, raise a family. I guess things don’t always work out the way you expect. Watch the full clip above to see who distracts Cal — and Sully’s reaction.

“There’s something that inspires Cal about Sully. Sully is an inspirational character, and I think Cal sees a lot of himself in Sully. He’s a man who’s been through a lot in his life,” Murray told TV Insider of that dynamic. (Murray and Patterson have been in the same projects over the years, but this is the first time they’re working together onscreen.) “Through it all, Sully really makes everybody feel like family and tries to make everybody feel at home. He’s there for everybody. And that inspires Cal.”

In this next episode, “Detours,” Sydney (Lindura) attempts to cheer up Maggie (Morgan Kohan) after she suffers a setback back at home. Frank (Tom Jackson) and Edna (Andrea Menard) help Sully with the annual land blessing, but the festivities end early after a camper goes missing. Maggie and Cal work together with the search and rescue team, unaware that another life hangs in the balance.

Sullivan’s Crossing, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW