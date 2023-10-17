‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds Nate Bargatze as Host & Foo Fighters as Musical Guest

Saturday Night Live Season 49 continues with a new episode on October 28.

NBC has announced that Grammy Award-nominated stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze will host for the first time to close out the month of October; he’s currently performing nationwide on his “Be Funny” tour. (Bad Bunny is pulling double duty as host and musical guest for the October 21 episode.) The Foo Fighters will take the stage as the musical guest for the ninth time. The Grammy-winning band is currently on tour for its 11th album, But Here We Are.

SNL airs live at 11:30/10:30c on Saturdays on NBC and streams live on Peacock. Every season is available on Peacock, as are new episodes the day after they air.

Saturday Night Live returned on October 14 with Pete Davidson as the host and Ice Spice the musical guest of the Season 49 premiere. The entire cast from the end of Season 48 (Cecily Strong left in December) returned, with newcomer Chloe Troast the sole addition. James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman were upped from featured players to repertory status.

The premiere also featured cameos from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. It drew 4.8 million viewers and a 0.96 rating in the key 18-49 demo. That’s up 19 percent in total viewers and 31 percent in the demo compared to last year’s Season 48 premiere (with Miles Teller the host and Kendrick Lamar the musical guest). It’s also the best demo performance for a season premiere since 2020 and the highest Saturday Night Live season premiere on Peacock, more than doubling last year’s.

The October 14 episode was also the third-highest SNL performance on Peacock through one-day viewing, behind the November 12, 2022 (Dave Chappelle/Black Star) and February 4, 2023 (Pedro Pascal/Coldplay) episodes. It also drew more than 1.2 million social media interactions, the most since November 13, 2021 (Jonathan Majors/Taylor Swift).

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC and Peacock