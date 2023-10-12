‘The Daily Show’ Reveals Guest Hosts Michael Kosta, Michelle Wolf, and More

Comedy Central has announced a new lineup of all-star guest hosts for The Daily Show.

Starting on October 16, the roster includes Michael Kosta, Desus Nice, Charlamagne tha God, Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, The Daily Show News Team, and Michelle Wolf. Michael Kosta, a TDS Correspondent, will be the first to take the helm as the award-winning late-night franchise returns. Additionally, the News Team will team up for desk anchoring duties.

Check out the specific guest host dates below:

Week of October 16: Michael Kosta

Week of October 23: Desus Nice

Week of October 30: Charlamagne tha God

Week of November 6: Sarah Silverman

Week of November 13: Leslie Jones

Week of November 20: The Daily Show News Team Takeover featuring Dulcé Sloan, Ronny Chieng, and more

Week of November 27: Michelle Wolf

The guest host era began earlier this year following Trevor Noah‘s exit from the long-running late-night show back in December. The first round of hosts included the likes of Jones, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Chelsea Handler, Marlon Wayans, Hasan Minhaj, Al Franken, Kal Penn, and John Leguizamo. The second introduced Lewis Black, Ronny Chieng, and Nice.

When Noah took over The Daily Show in September 2015, his first episode garnered 3.47 million viewers, on par with his predecessor Jon Stewart‘s final episode a month earlier. And that year, the show averaged 1.1 million viewers, in line with Stewart’s era.

However, in recent years, The Daily Show‘s ratings have fallen significantly, and by August of 2022, the show averaged just 383,000 viewers, a 65 percent drop from its 2015 ratings.

Comparing the first quarter of 2023 – Jones kicked off the new format on January 17 – with the first quarter of 2022 when Noah was host, according to Deadline, linear ratings are up 13 percent. On the social side, views are up 16 percent compared to last year.

