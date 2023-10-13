MLB League Championship Series 2023 TV Schedule

Arizona Diamondbacks pool
Oh, how the mighty have fallen! The American and National League’s top seeds are out of the MLB postseason after losing to wild-card teams in the MLB Division Series.

In the NL, the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 (and took a celebratory plunge in the pool) and the Philadelphia Phillies bounced the Atlanta Braves 3-1.

The defending World Series champion Houston Astros are still alive in the AL, with a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. The Texas Rangers swept the AL’s No. 1 seeded Baltimore Orioles to set up an all-Texas matchup with the Astros in the ALCS.

Fox and FS1 split coverage of the ALCS beginning Sunday, October 15, with Game 1 on Fox. TBS has exclusive coverage of the NLCS beginning Monday, October 16.

MLB League Championship Series 2023 TV Schedule

All Times Eastern/Central.

Sunday, October 15
Texas at Houston, Game 1, 8:15/7:15c, Fox

Monday, October 16
Texas at Houston, Game 2, 4:30/3:30c, Fox/FS1
Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 1, 8/7c, TBS

Tuesday, October 17
Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 2, 8/7c, TBS

Wednesday, October 18
Houston at Texas, Game 3, 8/7c, FS1

Thursday, October 19
Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 3, 5/4c, TBS
Houston at Texas, Game 4, 8/7c, FS1

Friday, October 20
Houston at Texas, Game 5 (if necessary), 5/4c, FS1
Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 4, 8/7c, TBS

Saturday, October 21
Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 5 (if necessary), 8/7c, TBS

Sunday, October 22
Texas at Houston, Game 6 (if necessary), 8/7c, FS1

Monday, October 23
Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 6 (if necessary), 5/4c, TBS
Texas at Houston, Game 7 (if necessary), 8/7c, Fox/FS1

Tuesday, October 24
Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 7 (if necessary), 8/7c, TBS

The World Series - FOX

The World Series where to stream

