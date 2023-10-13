MLB League Championship Series 2023 TV Schedule
Oh, how the mighty have fallen! The American and National League’s top seeds are out of the MLB postseason after losing to wild-card teams in the MLB Division Series.
In the NL, the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 (and took a celebratory plunge in the pool) and the Philadelphia Phillies bounced the Atlanta Braves 3-1.
The defending World Series champion Houston Astros are still alive in the AL, with a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. The Texas Rangers swept the AL’s No. 1 seeded Baltimore Orioles to set up an all-Texas matchup with the Astros in the ALCS.
Fox and FS1 split coverage of the ALCS beginning Sunday, October 15, with Game 1 on Fox. TBS has exclusive coverage of the NLCS beginning Monday, October 16.
MLB League Championship Series 2023 TV Schedule
All Times Eastern/Central.
Sunday, October 15
Texas at Houston, Game 1, 8:15/7:15c, Fox
Monday, October 16
Texas at Houston, Game 2, 4:30/3:30c, Fox/FS1
Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 1, 8/7c, TBS
Tuesday, October 17
Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 2, 8/7c, TBS
Wednesday, October 18
Houston at Texas, Game 3, 8/7c, FS1
Thursday, October 19
Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 3, 5/4c, TBS
Houston at Texas, Game 4, 8/7c, FS1
Friday, October 20
Houston at Texas, Game 5 (if necessary), 5/4c, FS1
Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 4, 8/7c, TBS
Saturday, October 21
Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 5 (if necessary), 8/7c, TBS
Sunday, October 22
Texas at Houston, Game 6 (if necessary), 8/7c, FS1
Monday, October 23
Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 6 (if necessary), 5/4c, TBS
Texas at Houston, Game 7 (if necessary), 8/7c, Fox/FS1
Tuesday, October 24
Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 7 (if necessary), 8/7c, TBS