Oh, how the mighty have fallen! The American and National League’s top seeds are out of the MLB postseason after losing to wild-card teams in the MLB Division Series.

In the NL, the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 (and took a celebratory plunge in the pool) and the Philadelphia Phillies bounced the Atlanta Braves 3-1.

The defending World Series champion Houston Astros are still alive in the AL, with a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. The Texas Rangers swept the AL’s No. 1 seeded Baltimore Orioles to set up an all-Texas matchup with the Astros in the ALCS.

Fox and FS1 split coverage of the ALCS beginning Sunday, October 15, with Game 1 on Fox. TBS has exclusive coverage of the NLCS beginning Monday, October 16.

MLB League Championship Series 2023 TV Schedule

All Times Eastern/Central.

Sunday, October 15

Texas at Houston, Game 1, 8:15/7:15c, Fox

Monday, October 16

Texas at Houston, Game 2, 4:30/3:30c, Fox/FS1

Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 1, 8/7c, TBS

Tuesday, October 17

Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 2, 8/7c, TBS

Wednesday, October 18

Houston at Texas, Game 3, 8/7c, FS1

Thursday, October 19

Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 3, 5/4c, TBS

Houston at Texas, Game 4, 8/7c, FS1

Friday, October 20

Houston at Texas, Game 5 (if necessary), 5/4c, FS1

Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 4, 8/7c, TBS

Saturday, October 21

Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 5 (if necessary), 8/7c, TBS

Sunday, October 22

Texas at Houston, Game 6 (if necessary), 8/7c, FS1

Monday, October 23

Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 6 (if necessary), 5/4c, TBS

Texas at Houston, Game 7 (if necessary), 8/7c, Fox/FS1

Tuesday, October 24

Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 7 (if necessary), 8/7c, TBS