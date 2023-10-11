‘The Voice’: Caleb Stasser’s Stunning Audition, Plus ‘Top Chef Jr.’ Contestant Wows Reba McEntire

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

It was a big night for two auditionees on Tuesday’s (October 10) episode of The Voice, which saw one of the fastest four-chair turns in the competition show’s history. Plus, a teen contestant from another TV competition show wowed Reba McEntire and the other coaches with her singing prowess.

Things kicked off with North Carolina native Caleb Sasser, who performed an incredible, stripped-back version of Toni Braxton‘s “Another Sad Love Song,” which earned near immediate chair turns from the four coaches.

Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani hit their buttons within the first few notes, and Reba McEntire and John Legend weren’t far behind. Once the performance was over, Sasser received a standing ovation from the coaches and studio audience.

“That was magical,” Legend told the 27-year-old singer, comparing his tone to Braxton and Anita Baker.

“I love Toni Braxton; I love Anita Baker, but one of my biggest influences is Jazmine Sullivan and John Legend,” Sasser said, making it clear which coach he favored. With that, Horan and Stefani threw up their hands in defeat.

Despite Sasser’s decision seemingly already made, the other coaches gave their best pitches. Stefani said, “I would love to coach you; I’m really good at stage presence, personality, and trying to get people to know you as a person through your voice.”

“The ease at which you sing is just so beautiful,” Horan added. “And the most humble, down-to-earth, smiley way you can possibly do it. I was just watching you thinking, ‘This is the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life.’ It would be an honor to coach someone as unique and authentic as you.”

McEntire said Sasser’s voice made her “feel so much peace inside,” telling him she’d have loved to duet with him.

In the end, Sasser’s mind was already made up, telling the coaches, “I think you’re all amazing, but I think I’m going to have to go with John.”

Elsewhere, former Top Chef Junior contestant Olivia Eden wowed the coaches during her Blind Audition. The 15-year-old singer performed Horan’s own “This Town,” which is always a risk singing one of the coach’s own songs. But it worked out for Eden, earning chair spins from both Horan and McEntire.

The One Direction star told Eden that it’s “easy to be hard on people who sing your song because you know it inside out,” but that he appreciated how she took the risk and made it her own. “You showed off so many parts of your voice,” he added. “More than I do, and I wrote the thing.”

McEntire said she was “flabbergasted” by Eden’s “vocal ease” and praised her “poise” for someone so young.

However, as with Sasser’s decision earlier, Eden’s choice was already made up from the moment she hit the stage and picked Team Niall.