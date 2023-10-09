‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown & Robyn Are Being Torn Apart by Meri – Fans React

Martin Holmes
Comments
Robyn and Kody Brown
TLC

Sister Wives

 More

Sunday’s (October 8) episode of Sister Wives saw Kody and Robyn Brown at odds, putting increased pressure on their marriage amid recent struggles.

Polygamist Kody has seen his marriages fall apart over the past year, with Christine, Meri, and Janelle Brown all choosing to separate from the reality star. Robyn is the only remaining wife, but her continued pressure on Kody to reconcile with Meri is starting to strain their relationship.

The latest episode of the TLC reality show saw Robyn and Kody meet up with Meri to discuss her plans to move her clothing business to Utah (where she also runs a B&B), meaning she’d have to move away from Flagstaff, Arizona. Kody didn’t seem to care about Meri’s decision, but Robyn was desperate to make her former sister wife stay.

“We talked about this before, and [Meri’s] like, ‘Kody’s not going to care’ and ‘He’s going to be good with it’ and stuff,” Robyn said (per People). “And I’m like, ‘Please, say the right thing. Please, please give her something to hang on to.'”

Kody didn’t have reconciliation on his mind, though. “I can’t tell if she’s saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to move my business to the B&B’ so I go, ‘No, no, Meri, please don’t, stay here,'” he shared. “I don’t see her that often. But I’m not trying to act like we’re getting back into this marriage full fledge. I’m not trying to do that. I think I see the writing on the wall. I’m literally waiting for her to catch up.”

It was clear that Robyn’s advocacy for Meri was starting to irritate the Brown family patriarch. “Robyn and Meri are still talking about this relationship that the three of us have like we’re a family,” he stated. “And what I’m gathering from what Robyn is saying is like, ‘Well, you got to be around because this is your wife.’ And I’m like, I just don’t need that kind of pressure from you.”

Robyn was also growing frustrated with Kody. “I just feel like there’s just so little left, and I’m like trying to show [Meri] that there’s still some hope, and Kody is not helping me with that,” she explained. “It’s very frustrating. And some days, it feels like a deal breaker.”

As for Meri, she shared her intention to keep her house in Flagstaff, with hopes of making things work. But the latest discussion with Kody left her feeling hopeless.

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Marries David Woolley After Kody Brown Split
Related

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Marries David Woolley After Kody Brown Split

“Conversations like this basically just tell me, ‘Go ahead, Meri, and just live your life on your own like you’ve been doing because nothing else is going to change,'” she said.

Back in August, Robyn talked about the breakdown of the plural marriage, telling People, “No one should be married while they’re going through a divorce. It’s been hell. There have been times [Kody’s] tried to self-sabotage and sabotage us. I’ve had to work hard not to let him.”

Check out some of the fan reaction to the latest Sister Wives drama below.

Sister Wives, Sundays, 10/9 c, TLC

Sister Wives - TLC

Sister Wives where to stream

Sister Wives

Kody Brown

Meri Brown

Robyn Brown

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay from 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' & 'SVU'
1
‘Law & Order: SVU’ & ‘Organized Crime’: Benson & Stabler Should Never Get Together
Christine Brown and David Woolley
2
‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Remarries After Kody Brown Split
Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum in Magnum PI - Season 5 Premiere - 'The Passenger'
3
‘Magnum P.I.’ Boss: Season 5 Is a ‘Quite Satisfying’ End for the Show
Brie Larson in 'Lessons In Chemistry'
4
‘Lessons in Chemistry’: Get to Know the Characters of Apple’s New Series
Michael Chiarello
5
TV Chef Michael Chiarello Dies at 61