‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown & Robyn Are Being Torn Apart by Meri – Fans React

Sunday’s (October 8) episode of Sister Wives saw Kody and Robyn Brown at odds, putting increased pressure on their marriage amid recent struggles.

Polygamist Kody has seen his marriages fall apart over the past year, with Christine, Meri, and Janelle Brown all choosing to separate from the reality star. Robyn is the only remaining wife, but her continued pressure on Kody to reconcile with Meri is starting to strain their relationship.

The latest episode of the TLC reality show saw Robyn and Kody meet up with Meri to discuss her plans to move her clothing business to Utah (where she also runs a B&B), meaning she’d have to move away from Flagstaff, Arizona. Kody didn’t seem to care about Meri’s decision, but Robyn was desperate to make her former sister wife stay.

“We talked about this before, and [Meri’s] like, ‘Kody’s not going to care’ and ‘He’s going to be good with it’ and stuff,” Robyn said (per People). “And I’m like, ‘Please, say the right thing. Please, please give her something to hang on to.'”

Kody didn’t have reconciliation on his mind, though. “I can’t tell if she’s saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to move my business to the B&B’ so I go, ‘No, no, Meri, please don’t, stay here,'” he shared. “I don’t see her that often. But I’m not trying to act like we’re getting back into this marriage full fledge. I’m not trying to do that. I think I see the writing on the wall. I’m literally waiting for her to catch up.”

It was clear that Robyn’s advocacy for Meri was starting to irritate the Brown family patriarch. “Robyn and Meri are still talking about this relationship that the three of us have like we’re a family,” he stated. “And what I’m gathering from what Robyn is saying is like, ‘Well, you got to be around because this is your wife.’ And I’m like, I just don’t need that kind of pressure from you.”

Robyn was also growing frustrated with Kody. “I just feel like there’s just so little left, and I’m like trying to show [Meri] that there’s still some hope, and Kody is not helping me with that,” she explained. “It’s very frustrating. And some days, it feels like a deal breaker.”

As for Meri, she shared her intention to keep her house in Flagstaff, with hopes of making things work. But the latest discussion with Kody left her feeling hopeless.

“Conversations like this basically just tell me, ‘Go ahead, Meri, and just live your life on your own like you’ve been doing because nothing else is going to change,'” she said.

Back in August, Robyn talked about the breakdown of the plural marriage, telling People, “No one should be married while they’re going through a divorce. It’s been hell. There have been times [Kody’s] tried to self-sabotage and sabotage us. I’ve had to work hard not to let him.”

Check out some of the fan reaction to the latest Sister Wives drama below.

HOW can three people be so completely dense, so confused and so bad at just telling the freaking truth!? He does not want you Meri! Shut up Robyn, and get a clue! Grow some Kody! Do they not watch the show? To see what the truth is. I just cant. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/IleXcQ9465 — S_Squared (@sandyga2) October 9, 2023

Robyn: she said I need u to always say there’s hope.

Then she sobs? Like she’s doing something strong for her? STOP GIVING HER DELUSIONS! BE A TRUE FRIEND U SELFISH TW** #SisterWives — Mandy💕 (@Mandy_Loves_RHs) October 9, 2023

Robyn acts and says she wants a plural marriage and Kody’s so obvious he doesn’t and just wants her. So she is either saying that to not hurt Meri’s feelings or she’s delusional. #sisterwives — Megan🍀 (@MegnFeller) October 9, 2023

Does Kody intentionally say everything wrong and mean and obsessed with Robyn? He really gives zero f***s. He cares about no one else’s feelings. It’s all about him and what HE wants. Don’t have wives and so many kids when u are that selfish and unkind. #SisterWives — Mandy💕 (@Mandy_Loves_RHs) October 9, 2023

There’s something satisfying about an entire episode showing Kody confused that Meri doesn’t get that they’re over, and also Kody not getting that he and Janelle are over. #sisterwives #SisterWivesTLC — Thecattoldmeto (@thecattoldmeto) October 9, 2023

Robyn has never given two shits about Meri. Robyn just needed an ally because Christine & Janelle were smart enough to know R was manipulalative. I have so much cringe watching Meri this episode. #SisterWives — DuckingPeachy (Nora) (@DuckingPeachy) October 9, 2023

#SisterWives How ironic that the only sister wife, other than Robyn, who is staying loyal to her commitment to Kody is Meri&he could give a damn? Hypocrite.Plural marriage doesn’t mean that much to him then if it’s only with the women he decides he still wants a relationship with — Alara Fair (@Just_Alara) October 9, 2023

Sister Wives, Sundays, 10/9 c, TLC