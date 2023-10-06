‘Incredible Hulk’ Star Lou Ferrigno Accuses Daughter Of ‘Elder Abuse’ Against His Wife

Lou Ferrigno, the star of the 1970s TV series The Incredible Hulk, has accused his daughter, Shanna, of elder abuse against his wife, claiming she has taken advantage of her own mother, Carla, who has advanced dementia.

According to The Blast, who obtained legal documents, the bodybuilder filed a restraining order against his daughter Shanna and her aunt Pam (Carla’s sister), alleging the two women have been “financially exploiting” his wife of 43 years.

Matters reportedly came to a head when Shanna, with her aunt, allegedly drove her mom to a bank and attempted to withdraw $500,000 in cash – but they never got the money as the bank flagged the activity.

“Carla was financially exploited into attempting to withdraw $500,000 even though she is medically determined unable to manage her affairs,” the legal documents claim. “She has been isolated from her husband Lou and has been unduly influenced into villainizing Lou and acting hostile towards Lou.”

It continues, “These emotional and psychological tactics are elder abuse, harmful to Carla, and are probably progressing her already advanced dementia.”

The filing also states that Lou is the trustee of the family’s trust and, therefore, should be the one responsible for the couple’s finances. According to the documents, Chase bank called Lou to inform him of an attempted withdrawal of $500,000 by Carla and Pam.

“Lou hurried to the bank and was able to temporarily flag the account,” the documents stated. “But Court relief is necessary to maintain the status quo and to prevent Shanna and Pam from absconding with $500,000, which would irreparably harm Carla if Lou has to then chase them to try to recover the money.”

The actor, who has also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice, King of Queens, and, more recently, The Offer, said that his wife’s condition has “significantly progressed” over the past two years.

“Shanna opportunistically has tried to commandeer Carla,” the filing added. “She will take Carla from Carla’s home to Shanna’s home for the day and poison her mind with vitriol about Lou. When Carla returns, she is hostile and triggered towards Lou.”

It also states that the situation was exacerbated after Lou filed paperwork to request control of the couple’s finances.

“[Shanna and Pam] started badgering Carla with lies that Lou is trying to steal Carla’s money (quite the opposite, Lou filed a Court Petition under Court supervision for authority to ensure the money is available for Carla’s care),” the document stated. “Carla has advanced dementia and is easily manipulated and influenced. Carla became hostile towards Lou as a result of Shanna’s and Pam’s triggering.”

“Neither Shanna nor Pam have any legal authority to direct financial withdrawals on Carla’s behalf. Thus, they must be restrained to prevent serious harm,” the filing concludes.

The decision is now in the hands of the judge.