Fans of Joe Keery rejoice! We have a first look at his character Gator Tillman in an all-new teaser for Fargo Year 5, which is officially set to premiere on FX beginning Tuesday, November 21.

The teaser, “In Plain Sight,” sees Gator on a stakeout, but he’s not suited for stealth as he hides behind a hay bale in a snowy landscape. Peering at something through binoculars, when the hay rolls away, exposing his poor hiding spot, Gator jumps for cover, but also has to grab his gear.

This is just a taste of what viewers can expect from Gator, who is the son of Jon Hamm‘s North Dakota Sheriff, Roy Tillman. Described as a “hapless nepo baby,” Gator lives in his father’s shadow which is large and intimidating.

Per Gator’s character description, Keery is playing a handsome charmer in the way that the snake in the garden was a charmer. Struggling to flourish in his father’s shadow, Gator is desperate to prove himself to Roy in the absence of a mother’s love. In other words, he’s got major daddy issues. Wanting to be a winner, Gator doesn’t quite know what the word really means.

This teaser is the latest in a series of character vignettes previewing the new characters from Noah Hawley‘s latest chapter in the Fargo anthology. Previously released teasers have unveiled Juno Temple‘s Dot Lyon and Hamm’s Roy Tillman.

As previously announced, Fargo Year 5 is set in 2019 and follows a series of unexpected events that begin when Dot lands in hot water with authorities as the seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she left behind. Along with Temple, Hamm, and Keery, the new installment features David Rysdahl, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dave Foley, Sam Spruell, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani, and more.

Don’t miss this latest teaser, above, and stay tuned for more on Fargo‘s fifth chapter as we approach the show’s premiere date.

Fargo, Year 5, Premieres Tuesday, November 21, 10/9c, FX (next day on Hulu)