The Return of Late-Night Talk, ‘Price Is Right’ and ‘Lotería Loca’ on CBS, Spinning 100 Great Rock Stars

NBC; CBS; NBC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11:35/10:35c

Those needing a laugh before turning in can rest easier now that the writers’ strike is over, allowing the late-night comedians to return. NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (11:35/10:35c) was the first to announce guests, including Matthew McConaughey and John Mayer, who’ll also perform. Followed by Late Night with Seth Meyers (12:35/11:35c), who tweeted that there will be no guests his first night back, opting for an hourlong A Closer Look—“to catch up on, you know, everything?” Also back: ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live (11:35/10:35c) with Arnold Schwarzenegger as guest, and on CBS, Late Show with Stephen Colbert (11:35/10:35c) with Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Price Is Right at Night

Season Premiere 8/7c

With so many prime-time holes to fill, the networks are leaning heavily on game shows, including the return of the ever-popular pricing game hosted by Drew Carey. Survivor’s Jeff Probst visits the set for an episode designed to titillate an audience of the show’s superfans, featuring two classic games retrofitted with a Survivor theme.

Fernando Marrero/CBS

Lotería Loca

Series Premiere 9/8c

Jane the Virgin’s Jamie Camil hosts a high-energy game inspired by Lotería, a traditional Latin game of chance likened to bingo. Each episode features two players going head-to-head by choosing cards that either up add to big prizes or reveal challenges. The player who picks winning cards with four in a row—the lotería—moves to the final round, with an opportunity to win $1 million. This game even has a bandleader: legendary singer-percussionist Sheila E.

Evening Standard/Stringer/Getty Images

Spin 100 Greatest Rock Stars

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

Over 12 episodes, the music-centric channel presents a list of rock icons curated by Spin Magazine founder Bob Guccione Jr.—who we hope can avoid the pitfalls of Rolling Stone’s Jann Wenner when compiling his book The Masters. There appears to be some diversity in a list including no-brainers like Elvis Presley, Kurt Cobain and David Bowie among other trailblazers like Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Nicks, Bob Marley, Jimmy Page, Eminem, Gwen Stefani and Grace Slick. The series features “Artist Spotlights” and guest commentary from the likes of Dee Snider, Carnie Wilson, Roy Orbison Jr., Joel McHale and American Idol alum David Archuleta.

Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

The Irrational

10/9c

The great character actor Amy Aquino (Bosch), as journalist C.J. Wright, presents behavioral expert Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) quite the challenge: “I need your help solving a murder: Mine.” Exposed to a highly toxic radioactive poison, insisting, “My mind is all I have,” C.J. entreats Alec to use his intuitive methods, which she once derided as “junk science,” to figure out if one of the targets of her investigative reporting is responsible. But when his own snooping puts Alec in danger, his ex-wife FBI agent Marisa (Maahra Hill) sets him straight: “Who do you think you are, James Bond?”

INSIDE MONDAY TV: