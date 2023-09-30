Anne Heche’s Final TV Appearance Arrives on ‘All Rise’

Fans of Anne Heche will get one last television performance from the actor, who died at age 53 last year.

Heche’s final posthumous TV appearance airs tonight, Saturday, September 30, on the OWN legal drama All Rise, according to TVLine.

Saturday’s episode, titled “Trouble Woman,” will feature the return of Heche’s lawyer Corinne Cuthbert, TVLine reports. The site also notes that the episode will end with a dedication reading, “In Memory of Anne Heche / Our Friend and Wonderful Artist / You Are Missed.”

Heche started recurring in All Rise in Season 2, with her character frequently clashing with Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick). The actor’s final appearance on the show was delayed by All Rise’s lengthy mid-Season 3 hiatus. OWN finally put the back half of the season on the schedule last month as it announced that Season 3 would be the final go-round for the former CBS show.

A star of ‘90s films like Donnie Brasco and Six Days, Seven Nights, Heche died in August 2022, nine days after sustaining serious injuries — including burns and severe anoxic brain injury — in a car accident in Los Angeles. She was declared brain-dead six days after the wreck and later taken off life support, according to The New York Times.

Heche is survived by Homer Laffoon, her son with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, and son Atlas Tupper, her son with ex-boyfriend James Tupper.

Two films in post-production also feature appearances by Heche. She and Atlas both appear in the family film Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse, which is slated to premiere at the Lone Star Film Festival on November 2, according to IMDb. She also had a role in the horror film Chasing Nightmares, which was tied up in litigation over fraud allegations as of this May, according to the Los Angeles Times.