Anne Heche Reportedly Severely Injured After Car Crash

Actress Anne Heche has reportedly been seriously injured following a car crash in Los Angeles, California on August 5.

According to TMZ, Heche crashed her car into an apartment complex’s garage. Witnesses reportedly “tried getting Anne out of the vehicle but she put the car in reverse and then sped off.” Shortly after that, she crashed again, this time into a house, where a fire started. The fire is described as “significant” and is said to have “engulfed the house.” The outlet has video of the incident as well.

According to the report, the actress had “severe burns” and is “currently in the hospital intubated but expected to live.” TMZ speculates that there may have been alcohol in the car, based on what is seen in her vehicle, but due to her condition, the doctors cannot test her to determine if that was the case.

Heche did say in 2020 that drinking was one way she dealt with her father, Donald Heche, sexually abusing her as a child. “I drank. I smoked. I did drugs. I had sex with people. I did anything I could to get the shame out of my life,” she told ABC News.

Heche’s recent TV credits include All Rise, Chicago P.D., Quantico, and The Brave. She also competed in Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars. She will next be seen recurring in The Weeknd’s HBO series The Idol.