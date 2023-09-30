‘Simpsons’ Leads Fox’s Animation Sunday, NFL Meets ‘Toy Story’ & Gets Swifted, Heists Real and Fictional

20th Television

The Simpsons

Season Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: Continuing to make TV history with its 35th season, the animated satire’s premiere takes a swing at authoritarian excess in the unlikely guise of school crossing guards. Homer (Dan Castellaneta), as usual, is behind the farce, when his inadvertent heroism makes him a “curbside celebrity” and he goes on a power trip, demanding more funding—and inspiring this crack at a town hall meeting: “Throwing money at a flawed institution is bound to work!” The animation lineup includes the new Krapopolis (8:30/7:30c), with King Tyrannis (Richard Ayoade) returning from a heroic quest with a sea nymph girlfriend (Yvette Nicole Brown), and premieres of Bob’s Burgers (9/8c) and Family Guy (9:30/8:30c), launching their 14th and 22nd seasons, respectively.

Toy Story Funday Football

Special 6/5c

SUNDAY: To infinity and a touchdown! When the Atlanta Falcons take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at London’s Wembley Stadium, hosting NFL’s International Series game, an ambitious “alternate telecast” will translate the action on the field into Toy Story-style animation, as if it were all happening in Andy’s room. Woody, Buzz Lightyear and other Toy Story characters will be seen as the gameplay is animated through innovative tracking technology enabled by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats player tracking data and Beyond Sports. Elsewhere in gridiron action, NBC’s coverage of the Sunday Night Football matchup (8:15/ET) of Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs at the struggling New York Jets is likely to be distracted by sightings of Taylor Swift in the skybox, cheering for her special friend Travis Kelce.

HBO

The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Feeding off the celebrity tabloid culture of the late 2000s, teenage “mastermind” Rachel Lee organized burglaries at the homes of the young and conspicuously famous, including Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Orlando Bloom. A documentary revisiting these crimes features a first-time interview with Lee, who describes the allure of celebrity worship as she and her fellow thieves stole millions in jewelry, clothes and money.

Parrish Lewis/Paramount+

Heist 88

Movie Premiere

SUNDAY: Based on real events, a more traditional caper movie stars two-time Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance as slick con man Jeremy Horne, who plans one more elaborate scheme before turning himself in to prison for a previous charge. His target: a Chicago bank, with $80 million in money transfers for the taking. His accomplices: young and ambitious bank employees, on whose need and greed he exploits to get them to do his bidding. But can he be trusted? Can they? Meanwhile, the fact-based The Gold (Sunday, Paramount+) continues streaming, with more fallout from the historic robbery of millions in gold bullion, including complications in Cooper’s (Dominic Cooper) scheme to move the money around Europe.

