Nickelodeon ‘Game Shakers’ Star Madisyn Shipman Speaks Out After Posing for Playboy

Madisyn Shipman, best known for playing Kenzie Bell on Nickelodeon‘s Game Shakers, has joined the Playboy creator platform, the iconic brand’s version of OnlyFans which allows its users to “express themselves, their creativity, and their sexualities unapologetically.”

The actress told Fox News Digital that she joined the platform after a friend from Nickelodeon recommended it, but she had one ground rule before signing up.

“I always said, especially to my fans, that I was never going to join a paid creator platform because I didn’t want to show my body,” Shipman said. “That was the biggest thing. That’s not how my goals align. So I made this clear to Playboy, and they said, ‘You don’t have to do that.’ That’s the great thing about Playboy. If you want to show everything, you’re more than welcome to, but you don’t have to.”

On the platform, Shipman shares various swimsuit and lingerie photos, and the endeavor has already proved lucrative for the 20-year-old star.

“My fans love it,” she shared. “And it just goes to show you that you don’t have to show your body to make money and to make this a lucrative thing for you. I’m now able to fully self-fund my music career, which is wonderful. I have my own house. I’m fully taken care of. I’ve got so much financial freedom and I truly wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for Playboy.”

In addition to the financial freedom, Shipman said working for Playboy has helped overcome the repression she felt towards expressing her sexuality and showing her body after years of working on a kids’ show.

“I have always felt a sense of repression in terms of my sexuality and showing my body. And I think a lot of that is because I grew up on a Nickelodeon show,” she explained. “You’re taught that you can’t wear crop tops… you can’t show too much skin. You’ve got to be presented as a little girl constantly. And whenever that ends… I had a little bit of an identity crisis because I didn’t know who I was.”

Shipman began her career as a child actress on Saturday Night Live before making an appearance on Sesame Street. She was then cast as the lead in Game Shakers, which she starred in from 2015 to 2019. More recently, she was featured in an episode of the Mayim Bialik sitcom Call Me Kat.

“I’m reclaiming my power. I’m reclaiming my sexuality. I’m doing what makes me happy,” she said. “And I have no issues posing in a bikini or a lingerie set. It’s just me. I think it’s so empowering to be able to pose like that and feel great in my skin. I love my body, so being able to do this in such a respected area and get so much love and support from it is so rewarding.”

However, being on the Playboy platform does come with some strange requests.

“There are definitely some odd requests,” Shipman shared. “I mean, no shame to anyone involved, but I was never exposed to the fetish world, so that was a shock to my system… I don’t entertain the ones that I’m not comfortable with just because there’s no sense in me stepping out of who I am as a person… And I’m very open and honest about that.”

“But a lot of people on my Playboy platform are just seeking a connection with me,” she added. “They have so many opinions of who I am as a person because they grew up watching me on TV… Most of my requests are pretty tame. Many folks just want to hear about my day… Many of them just want to have a conversation.”