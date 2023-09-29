‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Blast ‘Worst Clue Ever’ as Contestant Misses Out on $40,000

Wheel of Fortune continues to make things tricky for its Season 41 contestants as another bonus round puzzle on Thursday (September 28) night’s episode left a player completely stumped. Even host Pat Sajak seemed nonplussed by it all as the contestant missed out on $40,000.

Derek Wong, a world traveler and marathon runner, made it to the bonus round after amassing $19,449 during regular play and chose the category “Phrase” along with the additional letters “GHYA.”

The Chicago native was faced with a puzzle board that read: “_ E _EGAN A _ R _ _ E _ T.”

Wong did his best to figure it out as the timer ran down, muttering, “Be vegan” and “Give vegan a try” before giving up and saying, “It’s not coming to me.”

The correct answer was then revealed as “We Began A Project.”

“That’s why,” Wong said, explaining why the answer wasn’t coming to him.

After host Pat Sajak showed that Wong lost out on an extra $40,000, fans took to social media to share their thoughts, with some complaining that “We began a project” is not a phrase.

“JFC Wheel of Fortune “WE BEGAN A PROJECT” is not a “phrase”. It’s a sentence,” wrote one fan on Twitter/X.

“@WheelofFortune We began A Project is not a phrase.. what kind of final puzzle is that?” said another viewer.

“What is wrong with WoF .., We began a project final puzzle.. phrase… just bad,” added another.

Another dubbed it, “Possibly worst clue ever.”

This isn’t the first time this season that viewers have complained about the bonus round puzzles, particularly those in the “Phrase” category.

Earlier this month, a contestant lost out on $50,000 when he failed to get the phrase “Whirling Around,” and another missed the chance to win a brand new car when she couldn’t figure out the answer “Obtaining my goals” in the “What Are You Doing?” category.

So far this season, just three contestants have won in the bonus round.

Would you have figured out the puzzle? Let us know in the comments.